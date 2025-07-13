Blackpool are still looking to add another goalkeeper to their ranks.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Bruce is hopeful Blackpool can make some progress in their search for an additional goalkeeper in the next few days.

The Seasiders have already added former Wycombe Wanderers shot stopper Franco Ravizzoli to their ranks in the last few weeks, but are still looking to strengthen that area further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the club’s recent overseas training camp in Spain, Bruce outlined what his goalkeeper plan was for forthcoming campaign.

“We’ve decided this year that instead of having a number one, we’re going to have two goalkeepers who will slog it out - a bit like the rest of the team,” he said.

“Hopefully that will bring the best out of people.”

New update

Franco Ravizzoli joined the Seasiders on a free transfer from Wycombe Wanderers last month and is currently the club's only senior goalkeeping option.

Following Saturday’s pre-season game against AFC Fylde, Bruce stated Blackpool had made progress in their search.

“We are in discussions with a certain one at the moment which we hope will bear some light by the end of the weekend, but we’ll see,” he said.

“These things take time but we’re edging along with it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent weeks, the Seasiders have been linked with Aston Villa’s Filip Marschall, while the name of former loanee Harry Tyrer has also been mentioned following his return to his parent club Everton at the end of last season.

Bruce hinted the deal being worked on was for neither of those players, with a new name said to be the current target.

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool boss hopeful new man can fill role made vacant this summer.