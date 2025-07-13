Steve Bruce provides latest on Blackpool's goalkeeper search after links with Aston Villa man
Steve Bruce is hopeful Blackpool can make some progress in their search for an additional goalkeeper in the next few days.
The Seasiders have already added former Wycombe Wanderers shot stopper Franco Ravizzoli to their ranks in the last few weeks, but are still looking to strengthen that area further.
During the club’s recent overseas training camp in Spain, Bruce outlined what his goalkeeper plan was for forthcoming campaign.
“We’ve decided this year that instead of having a number one, we’re going to have two goalkeepers who will slog it out - a bit like the rest of the team,” he said.
“Hopefully that will bring the best out of people.”
New update
Following Saturday’s pre-season game against AFC Fylde, Bruce stated Blackpool had made progress in their search.
“We are in discussions with a certain one at the moment which we hope will bear some light by the end of the weekend, but we’ll see,” he said.
“These things take time but we’re edging along with it.”
In recent weeks, the Seasiders have been linked with Aston Villa’s Filip Marschall, while the name of former loanee Harry Tyrer has also been mentioned following his return to his parent club Everton at the end of last season.
Bruce hinted the deal being worked on was for neither of those players, with a new name said to be the current target.
Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool boss hopeful new man can fill role made vacant this summer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.