Former Blackpool youngster takes first steps following Bloomfield Road exit

Jake Daniels was among a number of young players to depart Blackpool at the end of last season.

Former Blackpool youngster Jake Daniels has headed over to America following his Bloomfield Road departure.

The 20-year-old was among a number of players to be released by the Seasiders at the end of last season, having spent several years in the club’s youth ranks.

During his time in Tangerine, Daniels’ decision to come out publicly in 2022 made him the first openly gay professional player since Justin Fashanu in 1990.

That announcement came shortly after his professional debut, which came in a game away to Peterborough United in the Championship.

While that was his only senior appearance for Blackpool, the striker was able to pick up further first-team football while out on loan with Bamber Bridge, Bradford Park Avenue and Warrington Rylands.

Earlier this week, Daniels’ mum shared on social media that he was heading over to America for trials, with his first stop being Atlanta.

Sky Sports documentary

Jake Daniels with Michael Gunning filming Beneath the Surface | Sky Sports

Back in October, the former Seasiders forward was the focus of Sky Sports documentary Beneath the Surface - where he spoke to former international swimmer Michael Gunning about wanting to be seen as more than ‘the gay footballer.’

Filming for the show took place at locations including the Pleasure Beach, Blackpool Tower and Bloomfield Road.

Discussing his chat with Daniels, director and producer Gunning said: “I’m so happy with how open and honest he was - he’s just a really nice guy. He’s on the journey of football and he loves it, and that’s what I tried to show in the documentary, everyone can play football and have fun.

“I’m in awe of him so much. I only came out in 2018, and I’m 30 now. He managed to accept himself much earlier than I did, and in a sport that isn’t necessarily the most accepting to the LGBTQ+ community.

“We’ve obviously come a long way, and the fact Jake could feel he could be himself is just amazing. Mental health is a big thing athletes go through, so I’m so glad he’s in a better space having come out.

“He’s so bright for his age, and has a great future ahead of him.

“For me personally, I was the first out swimmer, and it can be a very lonely time, but all you should be thinking about as an athlete is how you’re performing and recovering, and not necessarily the other aspects.

“That’s why I suppressed my sexuality for so long because I wasn’t ready to deal with it. Jake should be out there playing football, but he’s got to bat away the negative comments.

“Hopefully with him being the first, it can inspire so many people to embrace him, and give them the support they need.

“He’s made waves throughout the whole sporting world, having him as that representation to know it’s okay and knowing you can be a gay footballer is something that has inspired many. Hopefully in the next few years we’ll be able to see more people being able to be themselves.”

