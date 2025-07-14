Blackpool are still in the market for a new striker before the end of the current transfer window.

Steve Bruce states Saturday’s friendly against AFC Fylde highlighted the work Blackpool still need to do this summer.

The Seasiders came away from Mill Farm with a 4-3 victory, courtesy of a Lee Evans first half brace - which followed goals from Tom Bloxham and CJ Hamilton.

Following the break, both sides made substantial changes to ensure minutes for everyone in their respective squads.

Up front, Ashley Fletcher and Niall Ennis started for Blackpool, before Terry Bondo was given game time in the second half - with fellow striker Kylian Kouassi unavailable after feeling a tweak in his hamstring.

Bruce admits he’s still keen to boost his attack ahead of the new League One season.

“There’s still a long way to go until the end of August, and we’ve still got a bit to do,” he said.

“I think you saw against Fylde that when we made the changes, we’ve not got a real squad in depth yet - we’re all aware of that and we’re working hard on it.”

Bruce responds to fan request

Jerry Yates

A number of Blackpool fans have called for the club to bring back Jerry Yates this summer following the positive start to the current window.

The striker spent time at Bloomfield Road between 2020 and 2023, scoring 46 goals in 139 games, before departing for Swansea City.

After falling out of favour in South Wales, the 28-year-old spent last season on loan with Derby County - where he found the back of the net 10 times.

“Everyone in the club likes Jerry Yates so I hear - he’s a bit of a cult hero,” Bruce added.

“If he ever becomes available and he wants to drop down a division, then we would love to take him, but it might not be possible.”

