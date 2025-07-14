Blackpool are reportedly interested in Danny Imray - while a former Seasiders striker has been linked with a couple of clubs.

A number of League One clubs have been linked with Crystal Palace right back Danny Imray - including Blackpool.

The 21-year-old joined the Eagles from National League South side Chelmsford City back in 2021, and has worked his way up the Premier League outfit’s youth ranks since.

During his time at Selhurst Park, the defender has been loaned out on two occasions, with the first being a four month stint with his former club.

More recently, he spent last season in League Two with Bromley - scoring one goal and providing five assists in 39 appearances in the fourth tier of English football.

Palace are now looking to loan him out again, this time to League One.

Imray’s next move

Danny Imray (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images) | Getty Images

After previously linking Huddersfield Town with Imray, over the weekend journalist Alan Nixon reported that Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers were also interested in the youngster.

The Seasiders are currently short in the right position, with Andy Lyons being their only current natural option, as he continues to rebuild his fitness following an 18 month spell on the sidelines with an ACL injury.

Steve Bruce is also keeping his eye on former QPR defender Osman Kakay, who is currently on trial with the Fylde Coast outfit.

Interest in Rhodes

Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Elsewhere, in the last few days Nixon has also teased a battle for the signature of ex-Blackpool striker Jordan Rhodes, with both Wigan Athletic and Burton Albion being linked.

The 35-year-old is on the lookout for a new club after departing Bloomfield Road officially earlier this month at the conclusion of his contract.

On the back of a successful loan spell, during which time he scored 15 goals in the first half of the 2023/24 campaign, Rhodes made the permanent move to the Fylde Coast last summer following the end of his time with Huddersfield Town.

Things ultimately didn’t work out for the experienced forward, with a lack of game time seeing him loaned out to Mansfield Town back in February to see out the remainder of his deal with the Seasiders.

