Blackpool cult hero Jerry Yates has been left out of Swansea City’s pre-season camp.

Former Blackpool striker Jerry Yates could be set to depart Swansea City this summer.

The South Wales outfit have headed out to Spain for a pre-season camp, but the 28-year-old, who was part of the Seasiders’ last promotion-winning squad, hasn’t made the trip.

Having made the move to Bloomfield Road from Rotherham United in 2020, the forward became a popular figure in Tangerine, scoring 46 goals in 139 games during his three-year spell on the Fylde Coast.

Yates’ time with the Swans hasn’t followed the same path. Despite finding the back of the net nine times during his first campaign with the Championship, he was sent out on loan last season after falling out of favour.

A stint with Derby County produced similar results in terms of numbers, with 10 goals and four assists coming his way in 42 appearances for the Rams.

With Yates’ future with Swansea already looking uncertain before his omission from the Spain trip, a number of Blackpool fans have been asking the question about bringing the striker back to the Fylde Coast throughout the summer so far.

Bruce responds to fan request

Steve Bruce | National World

When asked about the supporters’ wishes, Bruce shared his admiration for the ex-Seasiders man, but also admitted it may not be currently possible to make a move.

“Everyone in the club likes Jerry Yates so I hear - he’s a bit of a cult hero,” he said.

“If he ever becomes available and he wants to drop down a division, then we would love to take him, but it might not be possible.”

Key positions to fill

Rob Apter

Blackpool are still in the market for a striker this summer, but another position may take priority, with winger Rob Apter set to join Charlton Athletic.

London journalist Richard Cawley reports that the Addicks are close to getting their man, in a deal that would see Apter reunite with his former Seasiders teammate Sonny Carey.

This would leave Bruce short in the wide areas, with just Tom Bloxham naturally able to play on the right.

Discussing the interest in Apter following Saturday’s pre-season friendly with Fylde, the Blackpool boss said: “We don’t want to sell Rob, but we all know in football that everyone has their price - whether there’s any more developments, I’m not too sure.

“He’s a dying breed. He’s one of those that can go past people and make something happen. None of us want him to go, but it’s football. It’s obviously a difficult situation, for Rob he could get to the Championship.

“We’ll see what develops, and we’ll be open and honest to the punters and say it the way it is.

“It’s exactly the same as Kyle (Joseph). As a manager, you don’t want these lads to go, but everyone’s got their price, and if it gets to a level where we think it’s good money for us, then we’ll have a look at it and see where it takes us.

“We’re always planning. You never want to sell your best players, but when the bigger boys come with a financial package, then it becomes a difficult situation.

“We’ll show him the same respect that we showed to Kyle.”

