Gallery: 25 fantastic photos of Blackpool fans getting their football fix in pre-season

There was a goal fest during the opening quarter of an hour of the Seasiders’ 4-3 victory. Strikes from Tom Bloxham and Jon Ustabasi left the sides level after six minutes, before a tidy finish from CJ Hamilton and a Lee Evans penalty put the visitors in control.

The latter of the three Blackpool scorers added another before the break, but only after Fylde had scored their second through Danny Ormerod - who made the most of a Franco Ravizzoli error.

It was slightly quieter after the break, with Mo Faris pulling back another goal for the home side.

Earlier in the week, the Seasiders had taken on Accrington Stanley in a behind-closed-doors friendly, and like that game Steve Bruce spread out his side’s game time against the Coasters, with two changes coming at the break, before a further seven during the second half.

After missing the meeting with the League Two outfit, Michael Ihiekwe was unavailable again, while Hayden Coulson, Albie Morgan and Kylian Kouassi were also added to the list of absentees.

During the game against Fylde at the weekend, supporters from both sides applauded in the 22nd minute to remember supporter of both clubs Jack Leech.

Here’s the best fan photos from Saturday afternoon:

