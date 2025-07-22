Blackpool player ratings V Salford City: Two stand out while others quiet

Blackpool took on Salford City in their penultimate pre-season friendly of the summer.

Blackpool couldn’t find a way past Salford in their penultimate game of pre-season.

Neither side could find the back of the net in the 0-0 stalemate at Moor Lane, with moments of attacking quality in short supply.

Fraser Horsfall and Andy Lyons both tested Mark Howard with headers either side of the break, while an impressive save from Bailey Peacock-Farrell was required to keep out the home team.

Here’s how Seasiders performed:

Bailey Peacock-Farrell- 7

On his first start for the Seasiders, Bailey Peacock-Farrell made an impressive save to stop a half volley from Jorge Grant.

Danny Imray- 6

Danny Imray looked bright enough throughout the first half, but probably would’ve liked to have got forward more before being replaced at the break.

Olly Casey- 7

It was a strong enough night from Olly Casey in the heart of the Blackpool defence.

Fraser Horsfall- 7

Fraser Horsfall had the first clear chance of the game, with the defender forcing Mark Howard into a good save with a powerful close-range header.

The former Stockport County man was almost at fault for a Salford goal, after leaving the ball for Kallum Cesay to run onto, but was helped out by his goalkeeper.

James Husband- 8

James Husband was on hand with a couple of crucial blocks for the Seasiders and put in a solid shift before being replaced in the 55th minute.

George Honeyman- 8

There were a number of good moments for George Honeyman, with the midfielder on hand with some tidy play.

Lee Evans- 7

Lee Evans did well to break up play in certain situations, as well as producing some good balls to open up space for Blackpool.

Ryan Finnigan- 6

There were some decent moments from Ryan Finnigan, but maybe not enough to secure a place ahead of some of the Seasiders’ other midfield options.

Hayden Coulson- 7

There were a number of bright moments for Hayden Coulson down the left.

Ashley Fletcher- 6

Ashley Fletcher had a good opportunity to release Honeyman into space during the opening exchanges, but couldn’t get the pass right.

Kylian Kouassi- 6

Former Salford loanee Kylian Kouassi came close with a header in the first half, but got involved with little beyond that.

Substitutes

Franco Ravizzoli- 7

After being introduced at half time, the only thing to test Franco Ravizzoli was a simple save ahead of the hour mark.

Andy Lyons- 7

Andy Lyons was on hand with some important challenges after being introduced off the bench at half time.

Zac Ashworth- 7

Zac Ashworth replaced Husband at left back in the 55th minute, and gave his side a decent account of himself.

Further subs

Michael Ihiekwe (7/10), Spencer Knight (7/10), Theo Upton (6/10), Jack Richardson (6/10), Terry Bondo (6/10), Dan Sassi (6/10).

