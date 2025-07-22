Steve Bruce makes prediction on Crystal Palace youngster following Blackpool move

Steve Bruce has shared his thoughts on one of Blackpool’s newest additions Danny Imray.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce believes Crystal Palace youngster Danny Imray will become a crowd favourite during his time at Bloomfield Road.

The defender joined the Seasiders on a season-long loan from the Eagles last week, and will compete with Andy Lyons for the right back spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since making the move to Selhurst Park from National League South side Chelmsford City back in 2021, the 21-year-old has worked his way up the Premier League outfit’s youth ranks since.

During his time with the Croydon club so far, the fullback has already been loaned out on two previous occasions, with the first being a four month stint with his former club.

More recently, he spent last season in League Two with Bromley - scoring one goal and providing five assists in 39 appearances in the fourth tier of English football.

While with the Ravens, Imray became a popular figure, and was able to develop his game further playing under Andy Woodman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruce shares thoughts on Imray

Steve Bruce | National World

Bruce expects the right back to continue his rise in Tangerine, and become an admired figure in the Blackpool ranks.

“He’ll be a crowd favourite - with the way he plays and the way he is,” he said.

“He’s only a young boy but he’s got all of the traits of a modern day fullback. He’s powerful, quick, strong, and handles the ball well.

“He had more Lucozade at half time than I’ve ever seen anyone drink. It was a tough one for him, but I’m delighted for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was very good at Bromley last year. He’s a bit like Rob (Apter), who learnt his trade with Tranmere and then stepped in with us. I think it’ll be the same with Danny.”

Crystal Palace legend’s past words

Mark Bright (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Palace’s head of U23 development and loans manager Mark Bright kept a close eye on Imray during his time at Hayes Lane.

The 63-year-old enjoyed a successful playing career of his own, representing the likes of Leicester City, Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic.

Of course, the retired 63-year-old is mainly associated with the Eagles, having been with the London outfit between 1986 and 1992.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on the Premier League side’s Loan Life feature, Bright explained it was initially hard to get Imray a loan because of his height, but always had strong belief in his potential.

“He’s a younger version of Daniel Munoz, he’s capable of scoring double figures,” he said.

“When the chairman speaks to you and goes ‘can we get a loan for Danny Imray?’ - ‘Yeah we’re trying Steve (Parish), we’re trying.’

“Andy Woodman then messaged me and said if they got promoted into the Football League then they would take him, and would play him. It was a perfect fit. It’s a great first loan for him.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool goalkeeper opens up on River Plate experience - and coming through with World Cup winner.