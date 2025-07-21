Blackpool were keen to sign Everton goalkeeper Harry Tyrer - but they ultimately ended up looking at other options.

Steve Bruce states Blackpool couldn’t wait any longer in their pursuit of Harry Tyrer - and ultimately had to go down a different path.

The Everton goalkeeper spent last season on loan with the Seasiders, and was someone the club were keen to get back for the upcoming campaign.

Despite having a shaky start to life at Bloomfield Road, the Toffees academy product did improve, finishing his stint with 12 clean sheets in 38 League One outings in total.

Throughout the summer so far, Tyrer has been part of David Moyes’ pre-season preparations, and was named in goal for a friendly against Accrington Stanley last week.

Mark Travers’ recent move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium could’ve potentially opened up a route for Blackpool to get their target, but Bruce admits he didn’t want to risk that possibility not coming to pass.

Instead, the Seasiders added Bailey Peacock-Farrell on loan from Birmingham City last week, with the Northern Ireland international set to battle it out for the number one spot alongside Franco Ravizzoli - who arrived on the Fylde Coast earlier in the summer.

Bruce states he would’ve liked to have brought Tyrer back, but wasn’t willing to wait any longer.

“We had to be patient, and with two weeks to go, it all depended on Everton really,” he explained.

“I have to say, David Moyes has been terrific with me. They’ve just brought a goalkeeper in, but when the opportunity came (to sign Peacock-Farrell), we couldn’t take the gamble that we might not get Harry.

“We would’ve liked Harry back, and if we had waited a bit longer, maybe it might’ve happened, but I wasn’t prepared to take that gamble.”

Bruce’s words on Peacock-Farrell

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has joined Blackpool on loan from Birmingham | Blackpool FC

Despite not getting his initial target, Bruce is pleased to add Peacock-Farrell to his ranks.

“He’s got wonderful experience, and is a very good goalkeeper - I’m delighted we’ve got him,” he said.

“We’ve now got two really good goalkeepers, who can battle it out to be our number one. I want that all over the pitch, in every position we’ve got. That competition for places will keep people on their toes, and that can only be a good thing.

“This time a few weeks ago we didn’t have any, so we’ve not got that situation sorted. I’m delighted with what we’ve sorted defensively, but now we’ve got to go to work at the most important part, which is the top end of the pitch.”

