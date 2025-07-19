Blackpool took on West Brom in their fourth pre-season friendly of the summer.

Blackpool claimed a 2-1 victory over West Brom at Bloomfield Road - two weeks before they return home for the start of their League One campaign against Stevenage.

Summer signings Niall Ennis and Jordan Brown were both on target for the Seasiders in the first half of the latest pre-season test, before Ousmane Diakite pulled on back for the visitors.

There were no further goals in the second half, but there was an injury blow for Steve Bruce’s side, with CJ Hamilton forced off shortly after the break due to a shoulder issue.

The first clear chance of the game came Blackpool’s way in the sixth minute.

A loose pass at the back from West Brom saw George Honeyman receive the ball in space in the box, but the midfielder couldn’t make the most of the opportunity, with a rushed shot going over the bar.

Shortly after, the opener did come the Seasiders way, courtesy of an alert Ennis.

A cross into the box from CJ Hamilton wasn’t sufficiently dealt with, leaving a loose ball for the recent permanent arrival from Stoke City to smash a first time effort past Josh Griffiths.

Blackpool’s second goal of the afternoon came in the 23rd minute. A free kick to the back post was just about kept in play by Olly Casey - who found Brown just inside the box.

The former Leyton Orient midfielder was able to take his time, before slotting an effort through a number of bodies into the bottom corner.

West Brom were able to quickly pull one back, with Ousmane Diakite heading home from close-range from a corner.

Shortly after the restart, the Baggies almost scored from another corner. On this occasion, it was Nat Phillips who found space in the box, but put his effort wide.

Down the other end, Ashley Fletcher thought he had scored, but had his celebrations quickly cut short, with the referee blowing up for a foul as the striker beat Griffiths with a powerful header.

The 29-year-old found himself in another good position just after the hour, but his attempt on this occasion was stopped by the visiting keeper.

Prior to that, Franco Ravizzoli had been called into action as well, with the Argentinian getting down to his right to stop Diakite from scoring again.

The 28-year-old’s next piece of action proved to be slightly more challenging, as he raced off his line to deny Karlan Grant.

After being stopped by the keeper on that occasion, the West Brom man was left frustrated by the linesman’s flag on his next attack. After lobbing the ball over Ravizzoli, the forward had his celebrations ended by a call for offside.

Blackpool FC: Franco Ravizzoli, Danny Imray (59’), Olly Casey, Michael Ikiekwe (82’), Hayden Coulson (90’), CJ Hamilton (49’), Lee Evans, Jordan Brown (73’), George Honeyman (86’), Niall Ennis (82’), Ashley Fletcher (86’).

Substitutes: Harvey Bardsley, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Andy Lyons (59’), James Husband (49’), Zac Ashworth (82’), Kylian Kouassi (82’), Ryan Finnigan (73’), Dan Sassi (90’), Theo Upton, Terry Bondo (86’), Spencer Knight (86’), Jack Richardson.

