Craig Mahon discusses his new role with AFC Fylde and his recent Steve Bruce reunion - 16 years on from being released by the Blackpool boss.

AFC Fylde head coach Craig Mahon believes creating the right dressing environment will be key to success at Mill Farm this season.

The 36-year-old has taken charge of the Coasters on the back of their relegation to National League North.

Mahon knows the sixth tier of English football well, having spent the last five seasons with Curzon Ashton - including a stint as manager in his final 18 months at the Tameside Stadium.

The retired winger’s CV as a player also includes stints with the likes of Chester and Altrincham, as well as a loan spell with Fylde back in 2013.

Ambitions with Fylde

Craig Mahon (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Having returned to Mill Farm on a permanent basis last month, Mahon is now excited to see what the future holds.

“It’s been brilliant so far,” he said.

“The staff and the people involved have been nothing but a pleasure to work with. Getting to know them is a really big thing for me - I’ve tried to do that with everyone there is. It’s been a great start.

“Coming from part time to full time is exciting, but it’s also a bit daunting. I’m starting to find my feet, and I’m just going to embrace it. Hopefully I can give everything I can to make the club a success again.

“This is a reset for everyone. I’ve got a way of doing things, and I’m working with the chairman closely.

“We’re trying to make sure we get the right people in - not just the right player. It’s massive for us to have good people around the team, and we’re working hard to get ourselves in place for the first game of the season.

“The dressing room environment is crucial. Everything means something, and creating that environment wins you games. We want to create an environment that people enjoy being in and challenges them where they can express themselves.

“We’d love to have a few more bodies around. As you could see against Blackpool, myself and Alex (Kenyon) had to play. We’re not going to ask the lads to do something that we won’t do, we’ll give everything as much as they do.

“We’ve got to see ourselves a high chance of doing well this year.”

Reunion with Steve Bruce

Steve Bruce | National World

Last Saturday’s friendly between the Coasters and Blackpool at Mill Farm saw Mahon go head-to-head with Steve Bruce.

Prior to the pre-season meeting, the pair had already crossed paths, with the Fylde coach having been a youth player at Wigan Athletic during the Seasiders boss’ time in charge of the Greater Manchester outfit.

Mahon admitted the most-recent meeting was better than the previous time they had spoken around 16 years before.

“Bruce may have released me from Wigan when I was a first year pro,” he stated.

“I’ve already had a laugh with him about it. Steve was in charge there, and I remember the day I was released - it still haunts me now. To be fair, I wouldn’t change it for the world because everything has led me to being back on the sidelines being a manager against him.

“I owe a lot to him. At the time, I was probably a bit more angry, but now I’ve been very fortunate to have a fantastic career in football and I’m stepping into a fantastic club like Fylde.

“The last time I had seen him was when I was released, but it made me - it’s character building.

“I had a chat with him and his assistant, and I’m going to get their numbers, so we’re going to catch up over the next couple of weeks. I’m still new to the game, but regardless of that, you’re never too old to learn.

“To have someone like Steve Bruce willing to offer help and talk about players they could give us - it’s the perfect scenario for me.”

