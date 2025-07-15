Blackpool took on Fleetwood Town in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

Michael Ihiekwe was handed his first minutes for Blackpool in a pre-season meeting with Fylde Coast neighbours Fleetwood Town.

The defender made the move to Bloomfield Road earlier this summer following the conclusion of his contract with Sheffield Wednesday.

With four previous League One promotions under his belt, the 32-year-old is someone that knows the third tier well, and will be looking for success with the Seasiders after penning a three-year deal.

Ihiekwe’s start to life in Tangerine was slightly disrupted due to a minor injury, and was forced to miss Blackpool’s opening friendlies against Accrington Stanley and AFC Fylde, but is now available for action once again.

The centre back was able to get his first run out of the summer on Tuesday afternoon in the behind-closed-doors meeting with the Cod Army - which finished in a 3-0 defeat for Steve Bruce’s side, with goals coming from Denver Hume, Owen Devonport and Harrison Neal.

After missing Saturday’s game at Mill Farm, Kylian Kouassi was also able to get minutes under his belt, after being introduced in the latter stages of the contest, but has his cameo cut short after the referee called time early due to the difficult conditions.

Morgan remains absent

Albie Morgan

Albie Morgan remained absent after an injury was confirmed for the midfielder at the weekend.

Discussing the issue after the Fylde match, Bruce said: “It might be a little bit too early to assess Albie (Morgan), we’ll see how he is. He’s got a bit of a strain, which is always a worry, muscles are always the ones you try to protect.”

Meanwhile, after his absence on Saturday due to illness, Hayden Coulson wasn’t involved again either.

Apter absence

Rob Apter

The obvious absentee from the Fleetwood game was Rob Apter, with the winger set to make a move to Charlton Athletic.

According to London journalist Richard Cawley , Apter is close to joining the Addicks, in a deal that would see him reunite with his former Seasiders teammate Sonny Carey - who made the move to the Valley as a free agent earlier this summer.

First run out for loanee

Danny Imray | Blackpool FC

Elsewhere, just over an hour on from being announced as a Blackpool player, Danny Imray was introduced off the bench at half time.

The 21-year-old has made the move to Bloomfield Road on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace, and will compete with Andy Lyons for the right back spot in Steve Bruce ’s side.

Imray joined the Eagles from National League South side Chelmsford City back in 2021, and has worked his way up the Premier League outfit’s youth ranks since.

During his time at Selhurst Park so far, the defender has already been loaned out on two previous occasions, with the first being a four month stint with his former club.

More recently, he spent last season in League Two with Bromley - scoring one goal and providing five assists in 39 appearances in the fourth tier of English football.

Youngsters involved

Like the Seasiders’ other pre-season games so far this summer, a number of youngsters were involved.

On this occasion, Jack Richardson joined Harvey Bardsley, Spencer Knight and Terry Bondo in the match-day squad with the first-team players.

Full team

Starting XI: Franco Ravizzoli (45’), Andy Lyons, Fraser Horsfall, Michael Ihiekwe, Zac Ashworth, Tom Bloxham, Lee Evans, Jordan Brown (60’), George Honeyman (70’), Niall Ennis, Ashley Fletcher.

Substitutes: Harvey Bardsley (45’), Danny Imray (45’), Olly Casey (60’), Dan Sassi, James Husband (60’), Spencer Knight (70’), Jack Richardson (70’), Ryan Finnigan (60’), CJ Hamilton (60’), Terry Bondo, Kylian Kouassi (70’).

