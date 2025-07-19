George Honeyman is among Blackpool’s eight summer signings so far.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opinion: Blackpool have added bags of experience to their squad this summer - and one in particular could prove to be key in a number of ways.

While we’ve only seen him for an hour in a friendly against AFC Fylde so far, George Honeyman could be at the heart of driving the Seasiders to success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the game at Mill Farm, the 30-year-old formed a partnership in the centre of the park with Lee Evans.

Albeit against a National League North opponent, he just looked in control and composed, both on and off the ball.

Versatility is key

George Honeyman | Blackpool FC

It’ll be interesting where he ends up playing, because judging by the personnel picked in the behind-closed-doors games, he’s played off the left - perhaps in a similar way to Sonny Carey did last year.

From his time at Millwall, he demonstrated he could occupy a number of positions, and fill in where needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This could be a real asset to Steve Bruce going forward. With his background, and the fact he played 40 Championship games last season, the Seasiders head coach should play Honeyman in his strongest role, but it is an added bonus that he can do a strong job elsewhere.

Help for others

Along with the addition of Jordan Brown, the signing of the former Lions man can only help the midfielders already at Bloomfield Road.

Evans and Albie Morgan played far more than maybe they should’ve last season, and ran out of a little bit of steam in the last few weeks.

The fact Honeyman will take some of the weight off their shoulders in both playing time and leadership responsibilities will only help their individual performances as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While other areas still need serious work the centre of midfield is now well stocked, and has a real look of a department that can make the top six on paper.

Leadership

Alongside his qualities on the pitch, Honeyman’s voice in the changing room could be important as well.

Just speaking to him on Zoom following his arrival gave a clear idea of the type of character he was, and just how influential he could be on those around him.

Michael Ihiekwe is the true promotion-winning expert out of the new signings, but Honeyman has also tasted League One success with Hull City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What makes him stand out

George Honeyman | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

All of the recent permanent arrivals are going to bring something to the table.

Ihiekwe and Fraser Horsfall bring a major defensive boost, while Niall Ennis will be Blackpool’s best source of goals, but it is Honeyman who still stands out.

The fact that Millwall were keen to keep him speaks volumes, and it’s a real shrewd bit of business to get him to Bloomfield Road.

Further additions are still desperately needed, but the midfielder should prove to be crucial no matter what.

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool figure shares role he played in bringing Steve Bruce to Bloomfield Road.