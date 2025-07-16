Blackpool added Franco Ravizzoli to their ranks last month.

Franco Ravizzoli has experienced a whirlwind start to his life with Blackpool - but admits he’s delighted to have made the move to Bloomfield Road and is ready to fight to be Steve Bruce’s number one goalkeeper.

The 28-year-old completed a move to the Fylde Coast at the end of last month - penning a two-year deal with the Seasiders, with his contract also including an option for an additional 12 months.

Ravizzoli, who is a product of the River Plate academy in Argentina, has spent the last five years in England.

After initially spending time with Eastbourne Borough, he has since experienced life in the EFL with both MK Dons and Wycombe Wanderers.

During his two-season stint with the latter, the keeper made 41 appearances in League One, and is hopeful of adding to that total with Blackpool.

Despite having a busy few days after completing the deal with the Seasiders, Ravizzoli states he’s already started to feel settled - with the club’s overseas trip to Jerez proving useful.

“I spoke to the gaffer (Steve Bruce) as soon as the season finished with my last game in the play-offs,” he said.

“I was also in touch with David (Downes) and Steve Banks - the goalkeeper coach. As soon as I spoke to the gaffer, the decision was quite easy. He told me about the ambitions of the club. Everyone knows about his career as a player and a manager - and every footballer wants to play under someone like that.

“I always wanted to come back to England to be fair - the football here is great. The lifestyle can be difficult but for my career it’s the best place to be.

“Everything happened so fast - I flew back from Argentina, and then had to leave my flat in Maidenhead at 6am to drive to Manchester for my medical.

“The day after we left the stadium at 4am to fly to Spain - I was jet lagged as well. We worked really hard over there, and we’ve worked hard since we’ve got back here. I got to know the boys, and we built relationships, so I’m happy with the group we’ve got.

“That week together helped because we were all together in the same building, sharing conversations, and having dinner and lunch. We’ve got something really special here, the group is very good. That’s very important because we will go through highs and lows in the season, and having a good base will get you through.”

Life in England

Franco Ravizzoli

While Ravizzoli admits he still misses certain things in Argentina, he has been able to get used to the notable difference of living in England.

“I’ve been here for almost six years now, and I’ve adapted,” he added.

“I didn’t speak English when I first came, so I’ve learnt the language, but there are still some things I’m trying to get used to - like having early dinners and stuff like that.

“When we go out for dinner, it’s at like 6pm - and that’s so early for me. When we went to Spain, dinner was 9pm, which for me was normal.”

A battle to be number one

Franco Ravizzoli

Ravizzoli may be Blackpool’s only senior goalkeeper at the moment, but it’s not set to be that way for long.

Bruce has previously admitted he wants to have two people battling out for a starting spot between the sticks.

Responding to his manager’s words, Ravizzoli stated: “When I spoke to him a few weeks ago he mentioned that he wanted to bring in another goalkeeper, and that’s fine for me. It’s good to have healthy competition, and it’s important to make the other person better by keep pushing them. It’s fine, I’ll get on with it.

“We will be fighting for the place, but I’m sure it’ll be healthy.”

