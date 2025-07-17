Rob Apter has departed Blackpool - with the winger completing a move to Charlton Athletic.

Opinion: Rob Apter’s Blackpool departure isn’t the end of the world - but it does burst the bubble of a near-perfect summer transfer window so far.

This exit will sting slightly more than Kyle Joseph’s January move to Hull City, because the Seasiders are losing a player who they have worked on for a long time.

Apter is the true success story of the club’s youth system in recent years, and his success out on various loan spells has altered the approach taken with others.

Even before his first-team breakthrough last season, he was someone who fans wanted to build around and were crying out to see more of.

Credit to the people behind the scenes, and former head coach Neil Critchley to a certain extent, they didn’t jump early with the winger, and allowed him to experience a crucial loan spell with Tranmere Rovers in League Two before making him a firm part of the first-team plans last summer.

That left the 22-year-old in a perfect position to benefit from the appointment of Steve Bruce - who deserves plaudits for the way he’s made the youngster a competitive player in the third tier.

The fact he did seemingly fit into the experienced coach’s style of play so well is what makes his departure all the more frustrating.

Apter was someone who could’ve been at the heart of Blackpool’s push to be successful in League One next year, and was one who could’ve continued to grow with that club.

That’s football

Rob Apter

Ultimately football works in a food chain, and it’s about working in that system in the most advantageous way possible.

There’s very few teams in the world who don't have another club above them who could come along and take their best players.

In an ideal world, Apter could’ve been a key driver in a promotion push, but for him personally he clearly couldn’t turn down a quick and guaranteed route to Championship football, while the Seasiders can’t turn certain amounts of money.

End of the day, this is a success story of a different kind. Blackpool have taken a player, given him the right experiences to grow, and made a nice amount of money.

The club needs to take full advantage of this, and it can’t afford to fall into a vicious circle where they’re producing talent for others to their own detriment.

Bursting the bubble

Steve Bruce (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

It’s been a successful transfer window so far, with experienced players coming in with the know-how of getting out of League One.

Losing Apter does burst the current bubble, but that doesn’t mean it has to be dwelled on.

There’s still a good few weeks left before the season gets underway, and if needed another additional month before the window ends.

The Seasiders need to go in the market and find a top replacement. They can’t afford a stopgap, they need someone to complement the good business they’ve done already.

Apter’s potential and clear talent is what makes his move a blow, but in terms of numbers, he is replaceable - in the same way Joseph was.

Bloxham chance

Tom Bloxham

A ready-made replacement is already at Bloomfield Road in the form of Tom Bloxham. Injury disrupted the 21-year-old after his initial bright start following his January move from Shrewsbury Town, but from a small sample size, it’s clear he’s got something special.

You’d say he’ll more than likely be the first-choice option on the right side of the midfield, but does still need good competition.

Bruce learnt last season just how important it was to have depth on the wings after inheriting a squad with very few players who can naturally occupy those areas.

Despite filling those gaps in January, the Seasiders are short there once again.

The future for Apter

Rob Apter

To finish it’s important to say good luck to Apter on his move to the Championship.

Is he ready for the second tier? - Only time will tell. He probably would’ve benefitted from another year in League One just to work on his game a bit more and improve his output.

Hopefully Charlton will be patient, and give him time to adapt. He’s certainly got the talent to play at a higher level, it’s just about whether he’s immediately ready to hit those standards.

There’s no doubt at some point he will give the Charlton fans something to get off their seats for, and that little spark will be missed by Blackpool.

