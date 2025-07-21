Franco Ravizzoli discusses his career journey so far - which has taken him from River Plate to Blackpool.

Blackpool goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli admits his start to life as a footballer in Argentina helped him to make big steps both on and off the pitch as a youngster.

The 28-year-old made the move to the Fylde Coast at the end of last month following the conclusion of his contract with Wycombe Wanderers.

After penning a two-year deal with the Seasiders, which also includes an option for an extra 12 months, the ex-Chairboys man will be hoping to make a positive impression at Bloomfield Road.

As a teenager, Ravizzoli progressed through the ranks of one of the biggest clubs in South America - River Plate.

Alongside developing his own game Buenos Aires, the Blackpool keeper also shared the pitch with a number of players who have gone on to enjoy World Cup success.

“It’s a great academy - it’s a great club,” he said.

“I spent six years there, and I learnt a lot about football and also as a person. I had to leave home when I was very young because it was like five hours away from my house. I started to understand how to be on my own since I was 15, so it was the biggest step of my career.

“You grow up understanding the pressure from the club and the fans. It’s a massive club and they’ve got everything, even a school in the stadium. I loved it.

“You can see all the players that are being sold from the academy to big teams.

“I played with Julián Alvarez and Lucas Martínez Quarta. Gonzalo Montiel is my age - he’s the guy that scored the winning penalty in the World Cup. We played together and lived in the same digs. It’s nice to see ex-teammates winning something so special and so important.

“It gives you the motivation that any one can do it, you just have to keep working.”

Journey to Blackpool

Franco Ravizzoli | Blackpool FC

After leaving River Plate, Ravizzoli played for Deportivo Merlo and Deportivo Morón in the lower divisions in Argentina.

He arrived in England in 2021, and initially spent time with Eastbourne Borough in non-league, which set him up for an opportunity with MK Dons in the EFL.

“It’s a weird journey,” he added.

“I was in the River Plate second-team for two years, but I couldn’t make the move up to the first-team, so I left and played for teams in the lower divisions.

“The lower divisions in Argentina are not as good as in England. It can be hard to have a good career. At the time, I thought ‘I don’t want this for me, and I’ll start again if I need to.’

“I was 21 or 22, and I trusted my abilities. I knew the assistant manager at Eastbourne and he said if I played well then people would see me. So that’s how I stated. I went there, and then MK and Wycombe.

“Sometimes you have to take those risks. At the time I didn’t have anything to lose, I was young and I was healthy. I had my family supporting me on every step, whether that was emotionally or economically.

“I thought it was a great opportunity for me to explore new markets, and if I didn’t work out then I could go back home.”

