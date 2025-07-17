Former QPR defender Osman Kakay has joined Slovakian side FC Košice following a trial period with Blackpool.

Osman Kakay’s trial period with Blackpool has come to an end - with the defender making a move to Europe.

The 27-year-old had spent a couple of weeks at Squires Gate, featuring off the bench in the Seasiders’ friendlies against Accrington Stanley and AFC Fylde.

In the most recent pre-season outing for Steve Bruce’s side, which came behind-closed-doors against Fleetwood Town, the Sierra Leone international wasn’t involved - with his trial period reaching its conclusion.

The right back has quickly found himself a new club on the back of his short stint on the Fylde Coast, signing a two-year deal with Slovakian club FC Košice.

Kakay started his career with QPR, making 113 senior appearances for the West London club, as well as heading out on loan to various teams.

Following his departure from Loftus Road last summer, the defender spent a period of time without a club, before joining Boavista in Portugal - during which time he featured nine times in the Primeira Liga.

Imray arrives on loan

The conclusion of Kakay’s trial period coincided with the arrival of Danny Imray - who has made the move to Bloomfield Road on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace.

Since joining the Eagles from National League South side Chelmsford City back in 2021, the 21-year-old has worked his way up the Premier League outfit’s youth ranks.

During his time at Selhurst Park, the defender has also been loaned out on two previous occasions, with the first being a four month stint with his former club.

More recently, he spent last season in League Two with Bromley - scoring one goal and providing five assists in 39 appearances in the fourth tier of English football.

Blackpool’s other right back option

Prior to Imray’s arrival, Bruce had already shared his desire to add another right back to his squad.

While Andy Lyons is viewed as a good option, the club will also be cautious over how much game time they give him on the back of an 18-month stint on the sidelines with an ACL injury.

The 24-year-old has featured in all three of the Seasiders’ pre-season games so far this summer, following his return to competitive action from the bench against Bristol Rovers in the final game of the 2024/25 campaign.

During the club’s recent trip to Spain, Lyons discusses his target for the upcoming campaign.

“Obviously being out for so long, it was difficult - it was really tough,” he said.

“It’s time for me to put my stamp down and show the gaffer what I can do.

“I feel like I’m in really good condition. The staff behind the scenes have been great with me in the off-season and have given me a clear plan to work with. I feel like I’ve coped well with the runs and I’m looking forward to the matches again.

“It’s interesting, it’s my fourth season, so I’ve been here long enough, I’ve seen managers come and go. I want to put my own stamp down, and hopefully the gaffer likes what he sees. It’s up to me to put in good performances.

“When the manager came in, a lot of the players showed what they were about on the first day, while for me I was still doing my rehab. He’s been great with me, and has really helped me. He’s never pushed or forced me into stuff I didn’t want to do - they’ve been really patient, and I appreciate that.

“Coming on in the last game of the season was brilliant for me. It was more so for a mental point of view for me to get back on the pitch.

“Nearly being a footballer again was the hardest part for me. When you don’t play for that long, you lose that sense that you are a footballer.

“The gaffer was great, so I’m really grateful to him for giving me those minutes. It just pushed me on, it was a big moment for me.

“The off-season came at the right time - it meant I could have a break, because the rehab was relentless. I was there all last summer, so it was nice to get a break to come back fresh.

“Before my injury I was really enjoying my football, so I think it’s time for me to kick on again. I’m at a stage where I want to play matches.”

