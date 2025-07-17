Crystal Palace’s Mark Bright has previously spoken highly of Blackpool’s newest recruit.

Blackpool’s newest recruit is like a younger version of Daniel Munoz - according to a Crystal Palace legend.

Danny Imray has joined the Seasiders on a season-long loan from the Eagles, and will compete with Andy Lyons for the right back spot.

The 21-year-old made the move to Selhurst Park from National League South side Chelmsford City back in 2021, and has worked his way up the Premier League outfit’s youth ranks since.

During his time with the Croydon club so far, the defender has already been loaned out on two previous occasions, with the first being a four month stint with his former club.

More recently, he spent last season in League Two with Bromley - scoring one goal and providing five assists in 39 appearances in the fourth tier of English football.

While with the Ravens, Imray became a popular figure, and was able to develop his game further playing under Andy Woodman.

Crystal Palace legend’s past words

Mark Bright (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Palace’s head of U23 development and loans manager Mark Bright kept a close eye on the fullback during his time at Hayes Lane.

The 63-year-old enjoyed a successful playing career of his own, representing the likes of Leicester City, Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic.

Of course, the retired 63-year-old is mainly associated with the Eagles, having been with the London outfit between 1986 and 1992.

Speaking on the Premier League outfit’s Loan Life feature, Bright explained it was initially hard to get Imray a loan because of his height, but always had strong belief in his potential.

“He’s a younger version of Daniel Munoz, he’s capable of scoring double figures,” he said.

“When the chairman speaks to you and goes ‘can we get a loan for Danny Imray?’ - ‘Yeah we’re trying Steve (Parish), we’re trying.’

“Andy Woodman then messaged me and said if they got promoted into the Football League then they would take him, and would play him. It was a perfect fit. It’s a great first loan for him.”

‘You better be nimble’

Danny Imray | Blackpool FC

Bright admits while Imray’s pace can cause problems for opposition defences; there’s also a lot more to his game than just speed.

“If you have someone quick playing against him, Danny’s got a trick,” he added.

“If you race him, and you’re quicker, then he’ll find another way. He’ll come inside and play off the front man, and then do one-twos.

“Not only do you have to be quick, you’ve got to be quite good at defending because he’s got a step over.

“If he gets you up against the 18 yard box, then you better be nimble because he can chop you.”

