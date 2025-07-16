Why Everton man should still be Blackpool's first choice following alternative links

Blackpool have been linked with a number of goalkeepers this summer.

Opinion: Harry Tyrer should still remain at the top of Blackpool’s list as they look to add another goalkeeper to their ranks.

Steve Bruce has made it clear that he wants two number ones battling to start between the sticks heading into the new season.

Franco Ravizzoli has already arrived, and could make the position his own. The Argentinian was at fault with a couple of errors in the pre-season friendly against AFC Fylde last weekend, but he should only be truly judged once the competitive action gets underway.

Regardless of how the 28-year-old does, the Seasiders still need another shot stopper, and that should be someone who can match or better what they’ve already got.

Links with Birmingham City man

Bailey Peacock-Farrell | Getty Images

Recent reports have linked Blackpool with Bailey Peacock-Farrell, but it’s unclear whether he could actually be that step up the club should be looking for.

He will already be known to people at Bloomfield Road due to his time at Sheffield Wednesday, while his CV also includes stints with Leeds United and Burnley, but he’s not played too much in the last 12 months.

After joining Birmingham City last summer, the 28-year-old only featured nine times.

It’d be unfair to judge his ability as a goalkeeper without having watched him week in, week out, but the Seasiders should be looking for someone who would come in having featured regularly last season.

Aston Villa’s Filip Marschall has also been linked in the last few weeks - and he is someone who was first-choice during the 2024/25 campaign while on loan with Crewe Alexandra.

The uncertainty there is the fact it was in League Two, and he might need time to adjust to the third tier.

Tyrer should still be the man

Harry Tyrer

Everton’s Tyrer would tick both boxes, as he featured regularly in League One last season, and as an added bonus he knows Blackpool already from his loan spell.

Except for a few silly mistakes in the final few weeks of the campaign, the 23-year-old’s overall growth was clear to see.

The errors he made in the latter stages can be easily fixed, it was his shortcomings following his initial arrival that were the concern - but he appeared to have addressed them from January onwards.

There was probably enough development from Tyrer for the club to justify bringing him back. After giving him that exposure to the EFL, and sticking by him through the tough times, the Seasiders should want to benefit from his future progression.

It’s been reported that Everton would want around £500,000 for his services, which may be steep, but could be safer money than going with someone unknown.

At the weekend, Bruce confirmed progress was being made on a new goalkeeper, and hinted it was neither Tyrer or Marschall.

Obviously things can quickly change, and you’d imagine if the price was right, the Toffees man would still be the Blackpool preference.

