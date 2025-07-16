Blackpool remain in the market for another goalkeeper this summer.

Former Blackpool loanee Harry Tyrer is set to be made available for a permanent transfer by Everton this summer.

Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, reports that the Toffees are looking for a fee of around £500,000 for the 23-year-old - with a number of clubs said to be interested.

In addition to this, he states the Seasiders are hoping to convince the Premier League outfit to lower their asking price.

Steve Bruce’s side have already added former Wycombe Wanderers shot stopper Franco Ravizzoli to their ranks in the last few weeks, but are still looking to strengthen that area further.

A number of goalkeepers have been linked with the Fylde Coast outfit, but Tyrer’s name has emerged a number of times following his stint with the club last season.

Despite having a shaky start to life at Bloomfield Road, the Everton youngster did improve, finishing the campaign with 12 clean sheets in 38 League One outings.

Tyrer has been part of David Moyes’ pre-season preparations so far this summer, and was named in goal for the Toffees’ pre-season meeting with Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night.

Following Blackpool’s friendly against AFC Fylde, Bruce stated progress had been made in the Seasiders’ search for another goalkeeper, but hinted it wasn’t the former loanee.

“We are in discussions with a certain one at the moment which we hope will bear some light by the end of the weekend, but we’ll see,” he said.

“These things take time but we’re edging along with it.”

Links with Birmingham City man

Bailey Peacock-Farrell | Getty Images

Earlier this week, Football League World reported that Birmingham City’s Bailey Peacock-Farrell was on Blackpool’s radar.

The 48-cap Northern Ireland international is currently third-choice at St Andrews following the recent arrival of Brighton keeper James Beadle.

The England youth international is likely to become Chris Davies’ number one, with last season’s first-choice, Ryan Allsop, likely to move down the pecking order.

Peacock-Farrell could be on the search for regular minutes after making just 16 appearances for the Blues in all competitions last term.

The 28-year-old has spent just a season with Birmingham after penning a four-year deal from Burnley 12 months ago.

