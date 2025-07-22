Blackpool have made some strong signings so far this summer - but still have plenty of work to do.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Bruce states Blackpool still have another four or five signings to make in the current window - but may only get certain deals done once the League One season is underway.

The Seasiders have enjoyed a productive summer so far, but still find themselves in a couple of key areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Apter’s departure for Charlton Athletic last week highlighted a shortage on the wings, with an injury to CJ Hamilton in Saturday afternoon’s friendly against West Brom leaving Tom Bloxham as the only available wide option.

Meanwhile, beyond the starting partnership of Niall Ennis and Ashley Fletcher, the squad also looks thin up front.

The weekend’s game against the Baggies ended in a 2-1 victory for Bruce’s side.

Ennis bagged the opener for those in Tangerine, before new arrival Jordan Brown added the second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder is Blackpool’s most-recent permanent recruit, having joined the club from Leyton Orient for an undisclosed fee.

Having featured in last season’s play-off final with the O’s, the ex-Derby County man will be looking to be a key figure for the Seasiders in the centre of park.

Bruce discusses Brown and transfer ambitions

Jordan Brown was on target for the Seasiders against West Brom at the weekend.

Bruce has already been left impressed by what he’s seen from Brown, and is hopeful any additional deals will demonstrate the same ambition.

“He’s calm in the midfield area, keeps the ball well, and can score a goal - he’s got all of the attributes,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s young, we’ve got a bright player on our hands. We need a balance in our squad between experience and youth - and mould them into what we want to be. That’s the aim, and what we decided in January when we made some big decisions.

“We’ve got another four or five to do at least. There’s a lot of work being done, but I’m very confident that we can put a squad together. It might not be the start of the season, it might be a couple of weeks later; we might have to be patient.

“Players understand the club is ambitious and we want to have a go. I’m delighted with what we’ve done so far, but we just need that sparkle at the top end of the pitch to help us.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool goalkeeper opens up on River Plate experience - and coming through with World Cup winner.