Blackpool claimed a 2-1 victory over West Brom in their latest pre-season outing.

Blackpool’s pre-season victory over West Brom was overshadowed by an injury blow for CJ Hamilton.

The Seasiders winger was forced off at the beginning of the second half with a dislocated shoulder, leaving Steve Bruce with only Tom Bloxham to choose from out wide just two weeks before the new League One season, following Rob Apter’s move to Charlton Athletic.

Despite the mood being dampened by the loss of Hamilton, Blackpool were able to give a good account of themselves against their Championship opponents at Bloomfield Road.

Niall Ennis and Jordan Brown were both on target for those in Tangerine, while Ousmane Diakite was the visitors’ scorer.

Reflecting on the game, Bruce said: “I was pleased with the way we went, we played well in the first half, and we had a really good goal (from Ashley Fletcher) disallowed. What a goal that would’ve been.

“I was disappointed with the goal we gave away from a set-piece, but overall the most disappointing thing is we’ve lost CJ, which is unfortunate for us. We all know we like to play with wide players, but at the moment we haven’t got any.

“That’s the biggest blow for us. It’s taken the edge off the afternoon, because I think it’ll be weeks and months rather than just days. He knew straightaway. In games of football you fall over, and that s*** happens unfortunately.”

Hayden Coulson was also forced off in the final minute of the game after receiving some late treatment.

“He’s okay,” Bruce added.

“It’s Coulson - he likes the clap from the supporters before he has his cup of tea.”

Update on absentees

Fraser Horsfall and Bloxham were both absent from Blackpool team for the West Brom test, but aren’t expected to be out for too long.

Meanwhile, Albie Morgan is more of a concern after missing the last three pre-season tests, and is set to miss the start of the campaign.

“Fraser and Tom should be fine for Monday, the only one is Albie - which is a frustration for us, he might be back by the end of the month,” Bruce explained.

