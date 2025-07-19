Blackpool player ratings V West Brom: Defensive duo and striker stand out

Blackpool took on West Brom in their fourth pre-season friendly of the summer.

Blackpool claimed a 2-1 victory over West Brom at Bloomfield Road in their latest pre-season test.

The Seasiders opened the scoring in the 14th minute through Niall Ennis.

A cross into the box from CJ Hamilton wasn’t sufficiently dealt with, leaving a loose ball for the recent permanent arrival from Stoke City to smash a first time effort past Josh Griffiths.

The second goal of the afternoon came shortly after. A free kick to the back post was just about kept in play by Olly Casey - who found Jordan Brown just inside the box.

With time on his side, the former Leyton Orient calmly slotted an effort through a number of bodies into the bottom corner.

West Brom were able to quickly pull one back, with Ousmane Diakite heading home from close-range from a corner.

Here’s how the Seasiders’ performed:

Franco Ravizzoli- 7

Franco Ravizzoli did well in the second half to stop efforts from Diakite and Karlan Grant.

Danny Imray- 7

Crystal Palace loanee Danny Imray made an impressive block in the first half to stop a Callum Styles attempt.

Olly Casey- 8

Olly Casey did well to keep the ball in play in the build-up to Brown’s goal, and made a number of good blocks as the game progressed.

Michael Ikiekwe- 8

It was an assured display at the back from Michael Ikiekwe - whose experience could be important at Bloomfield Road this season.

Hayden Coulson- 7

There were a number of good contributions down the left from Hayden Coulson, with the defender bringing a spark to the attack.

CJ Hamilton- 6

CJ Hamilton worked hard down the left, and produced the cross that led to Ennis’ opener. The winger’s afternoon came to an early end due to what appeared to be a shoulder injury.

Lee Evans- 7

It was a solid afternoon for Lee Evans in the centre of the park.

Jordan Brown- 7

It was a good introduction to Bloomfield Road for Jordan Brown. The midfielder took his opportunity well for his goal, and did well to break up play when out of possession, but did appear to lose his man for Diakite’s header.

George Honeyman- 7

George Honeyman had a huge chance at the beginning of the game, but rushed his shot in the box when he had time and space, with the effort going over the bar.

Niall Ennis- 8

Ennis looked alert throughout, and benefitted from that sharpness for his goal, as he latched on to a loose ball to smash an effort past Josh Griffiths.

Ashley Fletcher- 7

Ashley Fletcher thought he should’ve scored, but had his goal disallowed by the referee due to an adjudged foul in the build-up.

Another header from the striker slightly later was saved by Griffiths shortly after.

Substitutes

James Husband- 7

James Husband came on for Hamilton at the beginning of the second half, and made some strong defensive contributions from left back.

Andy Lyons - 6

Andy Lyons was solid enough at right back after being introduced.

Further subs - All 6

Ryan Finnigan, Zac Ashworth, Kylian Kouassi, Terry Bondo, Spencer Knight, Dan Sassi.

