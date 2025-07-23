Ex-Blackpool man shares the role he played in convincing teammate to join him at Charlton Athletic
Blackpool have lost two important players to Charlton Athletic in the last couple of months.
Both Sonny Carey and Rob Apter have made the move to the Valley following the Addicks’ promotion to the Championship.
This has left the Seasiders short in wide areas ahead of the new League One campaign, with their problems mounting up following injuries to both CJ Hamilton and Tom Bloxham.
Carey was the first of the duo to make the move to the capital on the back of the conclusion of his contract at Bloomfield Road.
Blackpool had made the midfielder a sizable offer to remain on the Fylde Coast after hitting his best form in Tangerine under Steve Bruce, but he ultimately opted to depart.
Meanwhile, Apter completed his move on a four-year deal last week, with an undisclosed fee being agreed.
Having joined the Seasiders as a teenager in 2019, the 22-year-old worked his way through the club’s ranks.
In his 43 league game under Bruce last season, the winger scored eight goals and provided three assists, with his tally including a hat-trick away to Stevenage on Good Friday.
Charlton Q&A
Earlier this week, the pair took part in a Q&A on Charlton’s official YouTube channel.
When asked if he needed to use his powers of persuasion to convince Apter to join the Addicks, Carey said:“I’ve talked very highly of you to everyone. The boys were asking me what he was like, and I spoke very highly of him. He messaged me asking what it was like, so I’d yeah.
“Not that he needed persuading, but I helped. Agent Carey.
Adding to the answer, Apter stated: “I didn’t need persuading, but it’s good to have a face here. We were texting.”
Jones impact
The pair were also asked how long it took Nathan Jones to convince them to make the move to the Valley.
“Straightaway,” replied Apter.
“As soon as I had a meeting with him, it was game on for me.”
“I was the same,” Carey added.
“Just the words he was saying and the vision he had was unmatched. He’s very good.”
Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool goalkeeper opens up on River Plate experience - and coming through with World Cup winner.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.