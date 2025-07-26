Blackpool player ratings V Doncaster Rovers: 'Uncomfortable' and 'improvement needed' in final pre-season game

By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Jul 2025, 17:15 BST
Blackpool took on Doncaster Rovers in their final pre-season outing.

Blackpool’s pre-season schedule ended with a 0-0 draw with Doncaster Rovers at the Eco-Power Stadium.

A calamitous own goal from Thimothee Lo-Tutala gave the Seasiders the lead in South Yorkshire during the first half, before Donny captain Owen Bailey levelled things after the break.

Due to a shortage of wingers, following injuries to both CJ Hamilton and Tom Bloxham in the past fortnight, Steve Bruce opted to start the game with a wing-back system - which saw Danny Imray and Hayden Coulson occupy the wide areas.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

Bailey Peacock-Farrell- 6

There wasn’t too much for Bailey Peacock-Farrell to do, but for the Donny goal he found himself in a difficult spot with little protection around.

Olly Casey- 6

A dodgy back pass from Olly Casey in the 15th minute almost created problems for Bailey Peacock-Farrell - who was just about able to avert the danger.

The defender was also part of the group that struggled defensively from the corner that gave Doncaster their equaliser.

Fraser Horsfall- 6

Fraser Horsfall was on hand with a strong tackle on Luke Molyneux in the first half, with the challenge leaving both the Seasiders defender and his opponent needing a moment to recover.

Michael Ihiekwe- 6

Like his defensive colleagues, Michael Ihiekwe didn’t look entirely comfortable in a back three at times.

Danny Imray- 6

There were some decent enough moments from Danny Imray, but an improvement was needed to his execution at certain times.

Jordan Brown- 7

Jordan Brown broke up play well for the Seasiders, and battled well for possession high up the field.

Lee Evans- 7

Lee Evans put a couple of good balls into the box, but mainly impressed with his work off the ball.

George Honeyman- 6

George Honeyman was given an opportunity to play in a more central role after filling in on the wings in recent weeks, but was quiet on the whole.

Hayden Coulson- 6

Like a number of players, things didn’t really click for Hayden Coulson at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Niall Ennis- 6

A couple of half chances came Niall Ennis’ way, but not enough for him to create anything substantial from.

Ashley Fletcher- 7

The Blackpool goal in the first half was certainly down to a disastrous error, but credit to Ashley Fletcher for producing the pressure to cause it.

Substitutes

James Husband- 7

James Husband was on hand with some important defensive contributions after being introduced.

Andy Lyons- 6

There weren’t too many standout moments for Andy Lyons after being introduced.

Zac Ashworth- 6

Same as Lyons for Zac Ashworth down the left side.

Further subs

Kylian Kouassi, Ryan Finnigan and Spencer Knight (all 6/10), Dan Sassi and Terry Bondo (Both N/A).

