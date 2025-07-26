Blackpool took on Doncaster Rovers in their final pre-season outing.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool’s pre-season schedule ended with a 0-0 draw with Doncaster Rovers at the Eco-Power Stadium.

A calamitous own goal from Thimothee Lo-Tutala gave the Seasiders the lead in South Yorkshire during the first half, before Donny captain Owen Bailey levelled things after the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to a shortage of wingers, following injuries to both CJ Hamilton and Tom Bloxham in the past fortnight, Steve Bruce opted to start the game with a wing-back system - which saw Danny Imray and Hayden Coulson occupy the wide areas.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

Bailey Peacock-Farrell- 6

There wasn’t too much for Bailey Peacock-Farrell to do, but for the Donny goal he found himself in a difficult spot with little protection around.

Olly Casey- 6

A dodgy back pass from Olly Casey in the 15th minute almost created problems for Bailey Peacock-Farrell - who was just about able to avert the danger.

The defender was also part of the group that struggled defensively from the corner that gave Doncaster their equaliser.

Fraser Horsfall- 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fraser Horsfall was on hand with a strong tackle on Luke Molyneux in the first half, with the challenge leaving both the Seasiders defender and his opponent needing a moment to recover.

Michael Ihiekwe- 6

Like his defensive colleagues, Michael Ihiekwe didn’t look entirely comfortable in a back three at times.

Danny Imray- 6

There were some decent enough moments from Danny Imray, but an improvement was needed to his execution at certain times.

Jordan Brown- 7

Jordan Brown broke up play well for the Seasiders, and battled well for possession high up the field.

Lee Evans- 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Evans put a couple of good balls into the box, but mainly impressed with his work off the ball.

George Honeyman- 6

George Honeyman was given an opportunity to play in a more central role after filling in on the wings in recent weeks, but was quiet on the whole.

Hayden Coulson- 6

Like a number of players, things didn’t really click for Hayden Coulson at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Niall Ennis- 6

A couple of half chances came Niall Ennis’ way, but not enough for him to create anything substantial from.

Ashley Fletcher- 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blackpool goal in the first half was certainly down to a disastrous error, but credit to Ashley Fletcher for producing the pressure to cause it.

Substitutes

James Husband- 7

James Husband was on hand with some important defensive contributions after being introduced.

Andy Lyons- 6

There weren’t too many standout moments for Andy Lyons after being introduced.

Zac Ashworth- 6

Same as Lyons for Zac Ashworth down the left side.

Further subs

Kylian Kouassi, Ryan Finnigan and Spencer Knight (all 6/10), Dan Sassi and Terry Bondo (Both N/A).

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool goalkeeper opens up on River Plate experience - and coming through with World Cup winner.