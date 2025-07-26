Doncaster Rovers V Blackpool recap: System change for draw in final pre-season outing

Blackpool took on Doncaster Rovers in their final pre-season outing.

Blackpool finished their pre-season preparations with 1-1 draw with Doncaster Rovers.

A calamitous own goal from Thimothee Lo-Tutala opened the scoring at the Eco-Power Stadium during the first half, before Donny captain Owen Bailey levelled things after the break. .

Beyond that, the game lacked zip, as the Seasiders’ attention now turns to their League One opener against Stevenage next weekend.

Due to a shortage of wingers, following injuries to both CJ Hamilton and Tom Bloxham in the past fortnight, Steve Bruce opted to start the game with a wing-back system - which saw Danny Imray and Hayden Coulson occupy the wide areas.

The first half chance of the game came Niall Ennis’ way in the fifth minute. A Lee Evans free kick into the box was met by the striker, but his flicked header didn’t generate enough power to be an issue for Lo-Tutala.

Beyond that, opportunities were scarce for both sides in the opening exchanges. The frustration could be seen through a Hayden Coulson shot from distance - which went well over the bar.

Even Blackpool’s goal ahead of the half hour mark was down to a goalkeeping howler rather than a moment of attacking quality.

While trying to play out from the back, Lo-Tutala found himself under pressure from Ashley Fletcher, and ultimately flicked the ball into his own net in an attempt to escape the pressure of the Seasiders man.

Further mistakes from the home side almost benefitted Ennis, but they were able to recover on the two occasions they gifted possession to the 26-year-old.

Following the restart, a ball into the box from Evans found Olly Casey in a good position, with the defender poking an effort over the bar.

Shortly after, Doncaster had their equaliser. With Blackpool finding themselves bullied in the box from a corner, a loose ball came to Bailey - who finished from close-range.

After playing his part in the game’s opener, Fletcher came close to immediately restoring the Seasiders’ lead, but was denied by a slight touch by Lo-Tutala.

Both sides made their fair share of subs during the final 30 minutes, as the contest became a lot more about minutes in the legs.

A late chance came the way of Ben Close, with the midfielder slotting a shot just wide of the post.

Here is the full XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Olly Casey (88’), Fraser Horsfall, Michael Ihiekwe (67’), Danny Imray (67’), Jordan Brown, Lee Evans (83’), George Honeyman (88’), Hayden Coulson (67’), Niall Ennis (74’), Ashley Fletcher (74’).

Substitutes: Franco Ravizzoli, Harvey Bardsley, Andy Lyons (67’), James Husband (67’), Zac Ashworth (67’), Kylian Kouassi (74’), Ryan Finnigan (74’), Dan Sassi (88’), Theo Upton, Terry Bondo (88’), Spencer Knight (83’), George Elder, Jack Richardson.

