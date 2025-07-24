Blackpool have been linked Roma youngster Kevin Zefi - while the winger has also been reportedly offered to QPR and Charlton Athletic.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roma winger Kevin Zefi is reportedly attracting interest from a number of EFL clubs - including Blackpool.

EFL Analysis claim Seasiders boss Steve Bruce is keen to make a move for the 20-year-old, while QPR and Charlton Athletic have been offered a chance to sign him, with his preference believed to be a Championship club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report adds the Republic of Ireland youth international would be available on loan or for a low fee, but with a big sell-on clause included.

Blackpool are currently short in the wide areas following a number of exits on both wings this summer.

Meanwhile, recent injuries to both CJ Hamilton and Tom Bloxham means Bruce currently has no natural wingers available to select ahead of this Saturday’s pre-season friendly away to Doncaster Rovers.

Who is Zefi?

Zefi was signed from his local club St Kevin’s Boys by Shamrock Rovers at an early age, and featured for the Hoops’ reserve team in the League of Ireland first division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His performances caught the eye of a number of clubs in Europe, with a move to Inter Milan coming his way in 2021.

Last summer, he switched Italian clubs, joining Roma’s academy, but has been unable to break into their first-team.

Earlier this month, the winger featured on trial for Sligo Rovers in a friendly, and was on target against Mansfield Town.

Bruce’s recent comments on signings

Steve Bruce (Credit: Blackpool FC) | Blackpool FC

Following a 0-0 draw with Salford City on Tuesday night, Bruce discussed the work that lay ahead of the Seasiders to fill the gaps in his squad.

“We’re aware of it,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It started last January - we decided that we had to give the whole thing a bit of a revamp because in the last few years we haven’t been good enough to get to where we want to go to.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done, but we’re quietly confident that we’ll assemble a squad that will see us through.

“I’m sure we’re working on one or two pieces (before Doncaster) - let’s hope so. If I’m the headline at Oasis then let’s hope there’s a signing so I’m not on the back page with my funny hat on.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool goalkeeper opens up on River Plate experience - and coming through with World Cup winner.