How well Blackpool are equipped in each area - and the obvious places they're short

Blackpool still have plenty of work to do in the current transfer window.

It’s just over a week until the new League One season gets underway - and it could be a frantic few days for Blackpool to get some areas covered.

Now let’s not get carried away with doom and gloom, because on the whole, the Seasiders have enjoyed a productive transfer window so far.

Real quality has arrived at Bloomfield Road, and they’ve won some big battles to get certain signings over the line.

They do currently find themselves short in a couple of key positions.

Could they have been better prepared for both Sonny Carey and Rob Apter to leave? - Of course, and they may quickly prove that they were.

Can they legislate for injuries to Tom Bloxham and CJ Hamilton? - Absolutely not, it’s just unfortunate, but hopefully it’ll highlight where they do need depth.

Here’s a look at how every department is shaping up ahead of the new season:

Goalkeeper

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has joined Blackpool on loan from Birmingham | Blackpool FC

Around a month ago the lack of goalkeepers was a concern for the Seasiders, but they swiftly sorted that problem out.

While it’s a shame that the club couldn’t get a deal for Harry Tyrer over the line, they have got two figures in with different experiences.

Franco Ravizzoli knows League One well from his time with Wycombe Wanderers in the last couple of years, while Bailey Peacock-Farrell has played at a number of different levels for a range of clubs.

While that pair for the number one spot, there’s also young Harvey Bardsley to act as additional cover, meaning no more work is needed here.

Defence

Fraser Horsfall

Blackpool acted quickly at the start of the window to improve the defence, with Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe both joining on free transfers.

The new pair will compete with Olly Casey for the two central spots in the back four, and look like really shrewd signings.

Perhaps another centre back could be required just to add that little bit of extra cover, but ultimately the club still has Zac Ashworth who could offer that, as well as competition on the left behind James Husband and Hayden Coulson.

Meanwhile, the right back spot looks sorted with loanee Danny Imray being signed as the one to compete with Andy Lyons - who could hopefully be like a new signing.

Central midfield

Jordan Brown

Numbers-wise, the centre of midfield is much-improved. Lee Evans and Albie Morgan were probably over played last season, so the additions of Jordan Brown and George Honeyman will ease the load for them.

The potential could be, the latter of two new signings named will be used to fill in the shortages in other areas, so could lead to a lot of game time for the others, especially if there’s an injury like there is at the moment.

Ryan Finnigan remains at Bloomfield Road, and has demonstrated positive signs when he has featured, so could perhaps be given more of a run.

Wingers

Tom Bloxham

Now we get into the obvious places that need work. Considering there’s a lot of emphasis on the wingers in the way Bruce wants to play, it’s a concern just how short they are.

An injury crisis towards the back end of 2024 showed just how the Seasiders struggled without their first-choice options out wide.

As previously mentioned, the injuries to Bloxham and Hamilton are unfortunate, but they do need understudies, which perhaps should’ve been sorted as soon as Sonny Carey left.

They do need extra options for both sides before the window ends, but certainly at least one ahead of the League One opener against Stevenage.

Honeyman is good enough to fill in on one side, which slightly eases the problem. Meanwhile, in the past Coulson hasn’t been the most-effective in the midfield role, but would still act as a good temporary back-up down the left if someone can be brought in to start there.

Strikers

Niall Ennis

Fortunately, at the moment, both Niall Ennis and Ashley Fletcher should be fit enough to start the season, but they also need understudies.

Terry Bondo is still a teenager learning his trade, and will benefit more from loan spells elsewhere, while the jury is still probably out on Kylian Kouassi.

The former Salford City loanee has good hold-up play but probably doesn’t have the goals in his locker that the Seasiders need.

While Kouassi shouldn’t be written off as an option, Blackpool should still be looking for two new options up front.

Bloxham when fit could be considered for that area as well, but that would require buying someone else for the right of midfield, so getting two natural strikers would be a lot more straight forward.

