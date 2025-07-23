Jordan Brown discusses his move to Bloomfield Road and explains why he was keen to join Blackpool.

New Blackpool midfielder Jordan Brown states he is ambitious about what he wants to achieve in Tangerine.

The 24-year-old joined the Seasiders from Leyton Orient for an undisclosed fee earlier this month, penning a four-year deal - with an option for an additional 12 months also available in his contract.

Brown is a product of the Derby County academy, and made his professional debut for the club against West Brom back in 2020.

After making four appearances in total for the Rams, he made the move to Leyton Orient in 2022, and has spent the last three years at Brisbane Road.

During his time with the O’s, the midfielder made 153 appearances in total - scoring seven goals and providing four assists.

His final outing for the East London club was the League One play-off final at Wembley back in May, which ended in a 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic.

That game took his season tally up to 55 games in total in all competitions, showing his worth in the heart of the Orient midfield.

Brown shares reasons behind Blackpool move

Jordan Brown (Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images) | Getty Images

After missing out on promotion last season, Brown believes he is ready to make the step up to the Championship, and believes Blackpool will offer him that opportunity.

“It’s been really good so far - I’ve settled in well with the lads, it’s a really good group to come into and they’ve made it easy for me,” he said.

“The gaffer (Steve Bruce) and the staff have been welcoming, and have got their ideas across to me. It was nice to play at Bloomfield Road for the first time as a home player.

“I’ve been here as an away player, and it’s always a tough place to come, so it was good to experience it with the home shirt on.

“The club itself is massive, and one that has been in the Premier League in the past. Not so long ago it was in the Championship.

“Ultimately I want to make that next step, and I believe this is a club on the up. The gaffer knows how to get promoted, he’s been promoted so many times - to come and play for him is an honour, and I want to do my best for him.

“Everyone dreams of playing at Wembley as a kid, and now I want to go there and win. Coming here with that experience behind me, I believe I can bring that to the dressing room. There’s other lads who have that experience as well.

“If you look around the squad, we’ve got quality and experience, so we’re going to have a real go this year. We will play on the front foot and we will be aggressive. If we can play with confidence and be consistent, both home and away, then we’ve got a real good chance of being promoted.”

Conversations with ex-Seasiders man

Richie Wellens | Getty Images

While with Orient, Brown played under Richie Wellens - who knows what it’s like to play on the Fylde Coast.

The 45-year-old was with the Seasiders between 2000 and 2005, during which time he won the EFL Trophy twice and tasted promotion from the third division.

Brown admits his former manager was understanding when he expressed his desire to join Blackpool.

“I had some good chats with the gaffer at Orient, Richie (Wellens), and he was really good for me,” he added.

“I wouldn’t be where I am now as a player or a person without him, he’s done a lot for me. He was really honest with me and wanted me to stay there, but also understood the opportunity to come here and be a bit closer to home. It’s nice to move back up north.

“It’s something I had a chat with him about, and he was really good with me, so I can’t thank him enough for that.”

New kit launch

Alongside getting ready for the new season, Brown has also taken on some responsibilities away from the pitch.

The midfielder was part of the group of players to star in the Seasiders’ Chariots of Fire inspired video on the beach to launch the club’s new away kit.

“I just got told to run across the pitch and smile,” he joked.

“It was a good laugh. The lads had a bit of banter, so it was nice to be involved. Evo (Lee Evans) really enjoyed it, he was at the front smiling.

“I’ve never seen Chariots of Fire myself, so maybe watching it is on the cards now, we’ll see.”

