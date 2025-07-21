Oasis have played five hometown shows at Manchester’s Heaton Park this month.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce was among the 80,000 people inside Heaton Park for the conclusion of Oasis’ five-show run in Manchester.

The Gallagher brothers and co announced last summer that they were reuniting after 16 years with a number of big shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After kicking off their tour in Cardiff earlier this month, the band have most-recently been back in Manchester, with Wembley and Murrayfield still to come for UK audiences.

The run of Heaton Park shows came to an end on Sunday night, as another sold out crowd watched on, while many turned up to listen outside.

Bruce was among those in attendance to witness one of the musical events of the year.

Former Manchester United defender Phil Bardsley was also there, and took to Instagram a photo of himself and the Seasiders boss - whom he played under during his time at Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A wider group photo also showed ex-Red Devils midfielder Darren Fletcher and Michael Carrick were also present.

A return to Manchester

Bruce won’t be too far away from Heaton Park this week, with his Blackpool side taking on Salford City at the Peninsula Stadium on Tuesday night.

A blow for the Seasiders will be an injury to CJ Hamilton ahead of the new season, with the winger dislocating his shoulder in Saturday’s friendly against West Brom.

Reflecting on that game, Bruce said: “I was pleased with the way we went, we played well in the first half, and we had a really good goal (from Ashley Fletcher) disallowed. What a goal that would’ve been.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was disappointed with the goal we gave away from a set-piece, but overall the most disappointing thing is we’ve lost CJ, which is unfortunate for us. We all know we like to play with wide players, but at the moment we haven’t got any.

“That’s the biggest blow for us. It’s taken the edge off the afternoon, because I think it’ll be weeks and months rather than just days. He knew straightaway. In games of football you fall over, and that s*** happens unfortunately.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool goalkeeper opens up on River Plate experience - and coming through with World Cup winner.