'The problem is' - Steve Bruce responds to Blackpool links with Swansea City man

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce has addressed rumours surround Jerry Yates.

Steve Bruce states Blackpool have held no preliminary talks over bringing Jerry Yates back to Bloomfield Road.

Throughout the summer, the striker has been at the top of the Seasiders’ faithful wish list amid uncertainty around his future at Swansea City.

Having made the move to the Fylde Coast from Rotherham United in 2020, the 28-year-old became a popular figure in Tangerine, scoring 46 goals in 139 games during his three-year spell on the Fylde Coast.

Yates’ time with the Swans hasn’t followed the same path. Despite finding the back of the net nine times during his first campaign with the Championship, he was sent out on loan last season after falling out of favour.

A stint with Derby County produced similar results in terms of numbers, with 10 goals and four assists coming his way in 42 appearances for the Rams.

Last week, Wales Online’s Tom Coleman reported Blackpool were keen on bringing Yates back to Bloomfield Road, but the forward’s preference was to remain in the Championship.

Bruce discusses Yates links

Jerry Yates

Having previously shared his admiration for the ex-Seasiders man, Bruce emphasised as much as he’d like to sign the striker, there were hurdles in the way.

“If it was possible, then everyone would like to bring Jerry back,” he said.

“The problem is, he plays in the league above, and if he’s got suitors there then it’d be very difficult.

“We’d all like Jerry back, but whether it’s possible, let’s watch this space.

“We haven’t held preliminary talks, but I keep seeing ‘Jerry Yates this and Jerry Yates that.’

“If it’s at all possible then we’ll do it, but he’s at a club in a higher division, which is the problem.”

