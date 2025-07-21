Blackpool reasoning behind deal for Birmingham City man explained

Bailey Peacock-Farrell became Blackpool’s latest signing last week.

Steve Bruce is pleased to have Blackpool’s goalkeeper situation sorted ahead of the new season.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell became the Seasiders’ latest arrival last week, with the 28-year-old making the move to the Fylde Coast from Birmingham City on a season-long loan.

He becomes the club’s second second addition between the sticks this summer, following the signing of former Wycombe Wanderers shot stopper Franco Ravizzoli last month.

The Northern Ireland international was named on the bench for Saturday’s pre-season friendly against West Brom, but could be given a chance to make his case to be number one in the upcoming meetings with Salford City and Doncaster Rovers, before the League One campaign gets underway on August 2.

Prior to the signing, Bruce had previously admitted that he wanted two goalkeepers battling it out for the number one jersey this season, and is keen to see strong competition.

Discussing Peacock-Farrell’s arrival, Bruce said: “He’s got wonderful experience, and is a very good goalkeeper - I’m delighted we’ve got him.

“We’ve now got two really good goalkeepers, who can battle it out to be our number one. I want that all over the pitch, in every position we’ve got. That competition for places will keep people on their toes, and that can only be a good thing.

“This time a few weeks ago we didn’t have any, so we’ve not got that situation sorted. I’m delighted with what we’ve sorted defensively, but now we’ve got to go to work at the most important part, which is the top end of the pitch.”

Bruce explains deal type

Steve Bruce | National World

Bruce states the only way to get Peacock-Farrell through the doors at Bloomfield Road was to agree a loan deal with the Blues.

“That was the best option available to us,” he stated.

“He’s got three years left at Birmingham on colossal money so there was no chance of us making it permanent with the finances involved.

“However, we’re delighted to have him here, so let’s see how he does.”

Who is Peacock-Farrell?

Bailey Peacock-Farrell | Getty Images

Peacock-Farrell makes the move to the Fylde Coast with vast experience of a number of different clubs under his belt.

After being released by Middlesbrough as a youngster, he was snapped up by the Leeds United academy - and ultimately went on to play 41 times for the Whites’ first-team, with his senior debut coming in 2016.

He departed Elland Road for Burnley in 2019, and made four Premier League appearances for the Clarets.

With game time limited at Turf Moor, he was loaned out to Sheffield Wednesday - whom he made 45 appearances for in League One during the 2021/22 campaign.

A further temporary spell away from Burnley came with Danish outfit Aarhus Gymnastikforening, before a permanent move to Birmingham last summer.

The 48-cap Northern Ireland international was only able to feature 16 times for the Blues in all competitions last season, and found himself as third choice behind James Beadle and Ryan Allsop heading into the new campaign.

Ravizzoli past words

Franco Ravizzoli | Blackpool FC

With the knowledge that another keeper would arrive at Bloomfield Road, Ravizzoli admitted he was looking forward to the challenge in a recent interview.

“When I spoke to him (Steve Bruce) a few weeks ago he mentioned that he wanted to bring in another goalkeeper, and that’s fine for me,” he said.

“It’s good to have healthy competition, and it’s important to make the other person better by keep pushing them. It’s fine, I’ll get on with it.

“We will be fighting for the place, but I’m sure it’ll be healthy.”

