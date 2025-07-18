Steve Bruce hints at potential Blackpool plan for 'big' West Brom test

Blackpool take on West Brom at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Bruce could be set to treat Blackpool’s upcoming friendly against West Brom as if it was a competitive game.

The Seasiders started their pre-season preparations with an overseas trip to Spain, and since returning they have taken on both Accrington Stanley and Fleetwood Town in behind-closed-doors contests - which came either of last weekend’s meeting with AFC Fylde at Mill Farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In all of the outings so far, the Blackpool boss has heavily rotated his side at various points during the matches, but some players have been able to get a full 90 minutes under their belts.

The visit of West Brom on Saturday could see a step up in intensity for further individuals, with Bruce considering treating the friendly as close to a normal game as possible.

“We’ll try the best we can, it’s a big test,” he said after the recent meeting with the Coasters.

“It’ll be a pre-season friendly, we’ll see what the weather is like, but it’ll be a big test for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

90-minute performers

Olly Casey | National World

In last weekend’s meeting with Fylde, Olly Casey was able to complete the full 90 minutes for the Seasiders, alongside Franco Ravizzoli in goal.

Meanwhile, in a 3-0 defeat to Fleetwood on Tuesday, Fraser Horsfall and Tom Bloxham also featured in the entirety of the match.

A number of other players have also been playing for over an hour in the friendlies so far, and should be ready to take the next step up.

Injury concerns

Albie Morgan

Albie Morgan remains an injury doubt ahead of the visit of West Brom after missing Blackpool’s last two games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing the issue last Saturday, Bruce said: “It might be a little bit too early to assess Albie (Morgan), we’ll see how he is. He’s got a bit of a strain, which is always a worry, muscles are always the ones you try to protect.”

Meanwhile, it’s unclear whether Hayden Coulson will be back after being absent through illness, but fans should be able to get their first look at recent arrival Michael Ihiekwe after he got an hour under his belt against the Cod Army.

Things to improve

Bruce will be hoping to see a defensive improvement from his side for the visit of the Championship outfit.

The 64-year-old has pinpointed the backline as an area to improve this summer, with Ihiekwe, Horsfall and newest recruit Danny Imray all joining to boost that department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the pros and cons of the 4-3 victory over , Bruce said: “It’s all about the first half; the second died a bit of a death. In the first, I was pleased with a lot of aspects of us. On a hot day, Bloxham and Hamilton, with the pace they’ve got, were both terrific. The front four looked good.

“There were a lot of things that pleased me but it died a damp squib. I hated pre-season as a player, and I don’t like that much as a manager either.

“Defensively - we’ll forget about it. It reminds us that we’ve still got a lot of work to do in that department.

“There were individual errors, and it’s something we have to erase, but it’s better here now in a friendly, and it doesn’t matter when you score four, but in big games we can’t make those mistakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not about anything apart from physical work at the moment to get the players ready for the season in three weeks. They all look fit and healthy.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool figure shares role he played in bringing Steve Bruce to Bloomfield Road.