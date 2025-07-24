The versatility of George Honeyman could be key for Blackpool.

George Honeyman could be set to play a big role for Blackpool this season.

The 30-year-old joined the Seasiders on a free transfer last month, after turning down a deal with Millwall to make the move to Bloomfield Road.

Over the last few years, the midfielder has been a regular in the Championship, but has opted to drop down to League One.

Throughout pre-season so far, Honeyman has played across the midfield. As well as starting in his most-natural central position, he’s also been used on the left and the right due to a shortage on those areas for Blackpool.

Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce has been impressed by what he’s seen from the summer arrival.

“That versatility - George will be fine, he can play in a number of positions for us, and has infectious enthusiasm,” he said.

“His best position is anywhere across the midfield, it’s quite simple. He’ll be very versatile across them all.

“They’re all crucial. We’re battling our way through at the moment because when you set up a team for wide players but you haven’t got any, it becomes a bit of a problem.”

Honeyman’s career so far

George Honeyman (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Honeyman is a product of the Sunderland academy, and made his senior debut for the club in an FA Cup fixture back in 2015.

In the same year, he was loaned out to Gateshead in the National League, featuring nine times for the Heed in total.

The midfielder continued to progress at the Stadium of Light, and was named as the Black Cats’ captain at the age of 23.

After making 97 first-team appearances for the North East outfit, he headed for the exit door in 2019, joining Hull City.

During his time at the MKM Stadium, Honeyman featured 127 times for the Tigers in total, scoring 10 goals and providing 23 assists during that time, as well as helping the East Yorkshire club to promotion from League One in 2021.

In 2022, he made the move to Millwall, where across three season he made 117 appearances in total.

Honeyman’s past words

George Honeyman | Blackpool FC

In an interview last month, Honeyman admitted he wanted to finish as high as possible with Blackpool next season.

“Listen, you’d like to get automatic because you get a couple of extra weeks off, but as long as we’re a Championship football club next year, then I’m not fussy how it comes,” he said.

“You’ve got to be relentless and you’ve got to be consistent. There will be dips throughout the season, but it’s about how we manage those. It’s my job to make each other better.”

