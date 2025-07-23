Steve Bruce shares worst-case scenario for injured Blackpool winger

CJ Hamilton suffered a shoulder injury in Blackpool’s pre-season meeting with West Brom at the weekend.

Blackpool have their fair share of injury concerns ahead of the new League One campaign.

Both Tom Bloxham and Albie Morgan are doubtful for the opening weekend against Stevenage, while other players have missed recent friendlies due to minor knocks.

One player who will definitely miss the visit of Boro on August 2 is CJ Hamilton - who is set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

The winger was forced off with a dislocated shoulder in the first half of Saturday’s pre-season meeting with West Brom, and was seen wearing a sling at the midweek game against Salford City.

This leaves the Seasiders short of wide players, with George Honeyman and Hayden Coulson filling in at the Peninsula Stadium on Monday night.

Discussing Hamilton’s injury in more detail, Blackpool boss Steve Bruce said: “We know now it’s going to be at least a month of rehabilitation, and it looks like that’s the way forward. We hope he comes back stronger and better.

“Obviously if he needs an operation then it could be three or four months maybe. We’re hoping with the rehab that he’ll be back in a month's time.

“There’s nothing he can do at the moment. He just needs to work on his shoulder muscles. It’s a bit like Dom Ballard last year - he did the same thing.”

Other concerns

Tom Bloxham

Along with Hamilton, Jordan Brown and Niall Ennis also dropped out of the Seasiders team for the trip to Salford, while Bloxham and Albie Morgan remained unavailable.

“Jordan and Niall will both train Thursday - I didn’t want to risk them,” Bruce added.

“One got a calf and one got a bit of a thigh, so they will play Saturday. No major headaches.

“Tom Bloxham will be a week, or two weeks maybe. We’re looking towards the start of the season with him. He’s another one with a calf injury.

“For a team who wants to play with wide players, we’ve unfortunately lost CJ, we’ve lost Sonny (Carey), we’ve lost Rob, and now we’ve lost Bloxham. It’s taken the momentum out of the team. There’s still a long way to go in the window, so we’ll be doing our utmost to fill in the gaps that are pretty noticeable.

“Albie Morgan has a thigh, which is similar to this time last season. It’s disappointing. All of pre-season is about getting them in their best physical condition, but football is football. You can do as much running as you like, but as soon as the balls come out and there’s contact - you pick up a couple of injuries. That’s the way it is.”

