Blackpool V Salford City recap: Seasiders' latest pre-season test ends as stalemate
Blackpool’s penultimate game of pre-season finished in a 0-0 draw Salford City.
Fraser Horsfall and Andy Lyons both tested Mark Howard with headers either side of the break, while an impressive save from Bailey Peacock-Farrell was required to keep out the home team.
Neither side could find a way through in the contest at Moor Lane, with moments of attacking quality in short supply.
Horsfall had the first clear opening of the evening, with his powerful close-range header being stopped by former Seasiders keeper Howard.
Down the other end, Bailey Peacock-Farrell also made an impressive stop - quickly reacting to stop a half volley from Jorge Grant before being equal to the follow up attempt on the rebound as well.
Kylian Kouassi came close to finding the back of the net against the club he spent last season on loan with, but couldn’t direct a dangerous George Honeyman cross towards the target.
Just after the half hour mark, a defensive error from Horsfall almost presented Kallum Cesay with a goal scoring chance, with Peacock-Farrell able to keep his cool to collect the ball off the boot of the Salford man.
Steve Bruce made a number of changes in the second half, starting with the introduction of Franco Ravizzoli and Andy Lyons at the break.
Shortly after the break, Lee Evans warmed the hands of Howard with a free kick from distance.
Meanwhile, Cesay would’ve felt he should’ve put the Ammies in front after getting on the end of a shot from Cole Stockton at the back post, with his outstretched touch taking the ball just wide of the post.
Following his half time introduction, Lyons was able to test the Salford keeper with a header, but was unable to direct his attempt either side of the 38-year-old.
With a number of youngsters brought on by Bruce for the final half hour of the contest, Spencer Knight tried his luck in the closing stages, with his shot going high and wide of the post.
Here is the full starting XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (45’), Danny Imray (45’), Olly Casey (62’), Fraser Horsfall (70’), James Husband (55’), George Honeyman (62’), Lee Evans (62’), Ryan Finnigan, Hayden Coulson (62’), Ashley Fletcher (62’), Kylian Kouassi.
Substitutes: Franco Ravizzoli (45’), Harvey Bardsley, Andy Lyons (45’), Michael Ihiekwe (62’), Zac Ashworth (55’), Dan Sassi (70’), Spencer Knight (62’), Theo Upton (62’), Jack Richardson (62’), Terry Bondo (62’).
