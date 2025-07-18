Blackpool new-boy Bailey Peacock-Farrell has two promotions under his belt at both Leeds United and Birmingham | Getty Images

Bailey Peacock-Farrell is Blackpool’s eighth signing of the transfer window after he completed his loan move from Birmingham City on Friday

Blackpool’s latest signing, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, is anticipating a strong season for the Tangerines after he completed a campaign-long loan deal with the Bloomfield Road side.

The 28-year-old keeper is manager Steve Bruce’s eighth new arrival of a hectic transfer window to date, after he agreed to a temporary switch from Championship new boys Birmingham City on Friday.

A 48-times-capped Northern Ireland international, Peacock-Farrell will compete with fellow summer signing Franco Ravizzoli for the No1 jersey - with the battle to start straight away as Blackpool entertain West Bromwich Albion at Bloomfield Road on Saturday in their latest pe-season friendly.

Who comes out on top is anyone’s guess, with the Seasiders’ opening game of the new League One season against Stevenage just two weeks away.

However, one thing Peacock-Farrell is sure about is the exciting season Blackpool have in store for themselves.

With Bruce’s summer recruitment drive catching his eye, the shot-stopper believes the Bloomfield Road faithful have a lot to look forward to this season after last term’s disappointing ninth-placed finish.

Speaking to the club website after the formalities of his loan move were agreed, the former Leeds and Burnley stopper said: “I’m really excited to get started as this season is going to be a brilliant challenge for me and I believe this club is going to do good things this year.

“Collectively, as a team, it looks like a great squad to be a part of.”

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has ‘great pedigree”

Franco Ravizzoli | Blackpool FC

As well as representing Northern Ireland on the international stage, Peacock-Farrell has picked up valuable experience by operating at Premier League and Championship level. He has also shone in the Danish Superliga, where he played with Aarhus during the 2023-24 season.

Bruce is excited by the quality the Darlington-born stopper - who has two promotion-winners’ medals to his name - will bring to the Blackpool dressing room and the competition that will ensure between him and Ravizzoli.

He said: “Bailey arrives at the club with great pedigree, with nearly 50 international caps to his name.

“He is someone we were keen to get in ahead of the start of the start of the season, so to have got the deal over the line with two weeks to go is great news.

“In both Bailey and Franco we have two goalkeepers who can compete and push one another which we believe is a real positive as we look ahead to the new season.”

