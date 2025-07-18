Blackpool have been linked with Nottingham Forest striker Dale Taylor. | Getty Images

Blackpool are reportedly interested in Nottingham Forest striker Dale Taylor.

Blackpool have been credited with interest in Nottingham Forest striker Dale Taylor.

The Seasiders are continuing their summer business following the arrival of Danny Ingram on Tuesday.

The right-back penned a season-long loan from Crystal Palace, becoming the seventh new addition at Bloomfield Road so far this summer.

Business appears to be showing no signs of slowing down for Steve Bruce’s men, with Taylor the latest to be tipped with a switch to the Fylde Coast.

Football League World have claimed Blackpool are ‘lining up’ a move to sign the 21-year-old in the window after impressing at Wigan Athletic last term.

The eight-cap Northern Ireland international spent the 2024-25 campaign on loan with the Latics, where he netted 11 goals and provided seven assists in League One for Ryan Lowe’s men, who finished 15th.

Although it was an underwhelming campaign at the Brick Community Stadium for the club, Taylor did claim Wigan’s Player of the Year award after an outstanding campaign in front of goal.

The striker has recently penned a new deal with Nottingham Forest, with the report suggesting another League One loan could be on the cards for the young forward.

The Forest academy graduate has made just one first-team appearance for the Premier League outfit and has also spent time with Burton Albion and Wycombe Wanderers.

Sheffield Wednesday mutually terminate Michael Smith deal

With Taylor reportedly on Blackpool’s radar, another striker has also been linked with Bloomfield Road in recent days.

The 33-year-old was also being tracked by Championship side Wrexham along with ambitious League Two outfit MK Dons.

The clubs said to be interested in the frontman have been given a major boost in their pursuit, with the ex-Portsmouth and Rotherham United man now a free agent.

Amid the ongoing financial issues at Hillsborough, Smith and fellow team-mate Josh Windass both tended their notices having failed to be paid wages for May and June.

This has resulted in the pair’s contracts in the Steel City to be mutually terminated, meaning they’re now free to make a move elsewhere.

Smith made 127 appearances for Wednesday following his 2022 arrival, where he went on to net 32 times and register 14 assists in all competitions.

Blackpool currently have Ashley Fletcher, Niall Ennis and Tom Bloxham in their forward ranks following the departures of Sonny Carey and Rob Apter.

The Seasiders are also reportedly closing in on the signing of goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell from Birmingham City, according to GiveMeSport.

