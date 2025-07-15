Michael Smith and Bailey Peacock-Farrell | National World

Blackpool are reportedly eyeing a double swoop for Birmingham City’s Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Sheffield Wednesday’s Michael Smith.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has so far been a busy summer for Blackpool as Steve Bruce continues to build his squad for the new League One campaign.

The Seasiders confirmed the arrival of Danny Imray on Tuesday morning, with the 21-year-old penning a season-long loan deal from Crystal Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With seven new faces already through the doors at Bloomfield Road already in the window, business doesn’t appear to be letting up.

Now, Blackpool have been tipped with a move for two new faces this summer.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell is reportedly on Bruce’s radar as he looks to add to his goalkeeping department.

Football League World have revealed the Birmingham City stopper is being tracked by the Seasiders ahead of a potential deal in the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 48-cap Northern Ireland international is currently third-choice at St Andrews following the recent arrival of Brighton keeper James Beadle.

The England youth international is likely to become Chris Davies’ number one, with last season’s first-choice, Ryan Allsop, likely to move down the pecking order.

Now, it appears Peacock-Farrell is keen for regular minutes after making just 16 appearances in all competitions last term.

The 28-year-old has spent just a season with Birmingham after penning a four-year deal from Burnley 12 months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool have already confirmed the arrival of Franco Ravizzoli this summer after Harry Tyrer’s loan spell from Everton came to an end, while Richard O’Donnell was released.

Bruce has already confirmed his side are still eyeing another stopper in the window and has made it clear he wants his goalkeeping department to be competitive next season.

The head coach told The Gazette: “We’ve decided this year that instead of having a number one, we’re going to have two goalkeepers who will slog it out - a bit like the rest of the team. Hopefully that will bring the best out of people.”

Blackpool eyeing a move for Michael Smith

Michael Smith. | Getty Images

It’s not just in goal where Bruce is looking to strengthen but in attack as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our sister paper, The Star, has reported the Seasiders are one of a stack of clubs across the EFL tracking Michael Smith.

The Sheffield Wednesday striker is believed to be on Blackpool’s radar but face competition from Championship outfit Wrexham, who have been long-term admirers, as well as ambitious League Two side MK Dons.

The 33-year-old had an option triggered to keep him at Hillsborough for a further season earlier in the summer, despite the Owls’ current financial issues.

Smith, who has also played for Rotherham United and Portsmouth, has netted 32 times and registered 14 assists in 127 appearances for Wednesday during a three-year stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Downes is someone Smith knows well, with Blackpool’s sporting director signing the powerful frontman during his time at Hillsborough in 2022.

Smith’s former Sheffield Wednesday team-mate Michael Ihiekwe has already made the move from the Steel City to the Fylde Coast this summer, penning a three-year deal at Bloomfield Road.

Your next Blackpool read: Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man handed first Blackpool run out alongside new arrival from Crystal Palace