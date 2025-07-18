Done deal: Blackpool seal move for Birmingham keeper as ex-Burnley and Sheffield Wednesday man arrives on loan
Blackpool have signed Birmingham City goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell on a season-long loan.
The 28-year-old arrives at Bloomfield Road ahead of Saturday’s pre-season friendly against West Brom - where he could make his first appearance for the club.
Peacock-Farrell becomes the Seasiders’ second addition between the sticks of the summer, with former Wycombe Wanderers shot stopper Franco Ravizzoli arriving last month.
Blackpool boss Steve Bruce has previously admitted that he wants two goalkeepers battling it for the number one jersey this season, and is keen to see strong competition.
Who is Peacock-Farrell?
Peacock-Farrell makes the move to Bloomfield Road with vast experience of a number of different clubs under his belt.
After being released by Middlesbrough as a youngster, he was snapped up by the Leeds United academy - and ultimately went on to play 41 times for the Whites’ first-team, with his senior debut coming in 2016.
He departed Elland Road for Burnley in 2019, and made four Premier League appearances for the Clarets.
With game time limited at Turf Moor, he was loaned out to Sheffield Wednesday - whom he made 45 appearances for in League One during the 2021/22 campaign.
A further temporary spell away from Burnley came with Danish outfit Aarhus Gymnastikforening, before a permanent move to Birmingham last summer.
The 48-cap Northern Ireland international was only able to feature 16 times for the Blues in all competitions last season, and found himself as third choice behind James Beadle and Ryan Allsop heading into the new campaign.
Ravizzoli past words
With the knowledge that another keeper would arrive at Bloomfield Road, Ravizzoli admitted he was looking forward to the challenge in a recent interview.
“When I spoke to him (Steve Bruce) a few weeks ago he mentioned that he wanted to bring in another goalkeeper, and that’s fine for me,” he said.
“It’s good to have healthy competition, and it’s important to make the other person better by keep pushing them. It’s fine, I’ll get on with it.
“We will be fighting for the place, but I’m sure it’ll be healthy.”
Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool figure shares role he played in bringing Steve Bruce to Bloomfield Road.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.