The strongest Blackpool team available to Steve Bruce ahead of Doncaster Rovers test

The Seasiders currently find themselves short in a number of key areas just over a week before the new League One campaign.
Injuries to Tom Bloxham and CJ Hamilton leaves Steve Bruce with no natural wingers ahead of the trip to the Eco-Power Stadium.
Meanwhile, the Blackpool boss also finds himself short up front, but should be able to welcome back Niall Ennis up front – after the striker missed Tuesday night’s 0-0 draw with Salford City.
Jordan Brown should also be in a position to return to action, while Albie Morgan is still ruled out.
Here’s the strongest starting XI and bench currently available to Steve Bruce:
1. Franco Ravizzoli
Like in our last piece on this subject, we'll stick with Franco Ravizzoli in goal, until we've had a proper look at Bailey Peacock-Farrell at least. The Argentinian featured in more league games last season, so we'll give him for the edge for that. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Andy Lyons
Right back is another tight area, but we'll go with Andy Lyons based on his past experience of playing in League One with Blackpool - but there's a lot of positivity about Danny Imray. Photo: Daniel Martino
3. Olly Casey
Olly Casey was Blackpool's standout player last season, and should be guaranteed a starting spot in the back four. Photo: Daniel Martino
4. Michael Ihiekwe
Another tight call is between Michael Ihiekwe and Fraser Horsfall. We'll go with the ex-Sheffield Wednesday due to his serial success in League One. Photo: Blackpool FC
5. James Husband
James Husband made a number of key blocks in the game against Salford. Photo: Daniel Martino
6. George Honeyman
George Honeyman could fill in on the right while Tom Bloxham is unavailable. Photo: Daniel Martino
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.