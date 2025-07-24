The strongest Blackpool team available to Steve Bruce ahead of Doncaster Rovers test

By Amos Wynn
Published 24th Jul 2025, 16:00 BST
Blackpool take on Doncaster Rovers in their final game of pre-season on Saturday afternoon.

The Seasiders currently find themselves short in a number of key areas just over a week before the new League One campaign.

Injuries to Tom Bloxham and CJ Hamilton leaves Steve Bruce with no natural wingers ahead of the trip to the Eco-Power Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Blackpool boss also finds himself short up front, but should be able to welcome back Niall Ennis up front – after the striker missed Tuesday night’s 0-0 draw with Salford City.

Jordan Brown should also be in a position to return to action, while Albie Morgan is still ruled out.

Here’s the strongest starting XI and bench currently available to Steve Bruce:

1. Franco Ravizzoli

Like in our last piece on this subject, we'll stick with Franco Ravizzoli in goal, until we've had a proper look at Bailey Peacock-Farrell at least. The Argentinian featured in more league games last season, so we'll give him for the edge for that. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

2. Andy Lyons

Right back is another tight area, but we'll go with Andy Lyons based on his past experience of playing in League One with Blackpool - but there's a lot of positivity about Danny Imray. Photo: Daniel Martino

3. Olly Casey

Olly Casey was Blackpool's standout player last season, and should be guaranteed a starting spot in the back four. Photo: Daniel Martino

4. Michael Ihiekwe

Another tight call is between Michael Ihiekwe and Fraser Horsfall. We'll go with the ex-Sheffield Wednesday due to his serial success in League One. Photo: Blackpool FC

5. James Husband

James Husband made a number of key blocks in the game against Salford. Photo: Daniel Martino

6. George Honeyman

George Honeyman could fill in on the right while Tom Bloxham is unavailable. Photo: Daniel Martino

