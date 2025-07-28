Blackpool are looking to make further additions to their attack before the new League One season.

Former Bolton Wanderers winger Randell Williams has been linked with a move to Blackpool.

The 28-year-old is currently available as a free agent following the conclusion of his contract with Leyton Orient - whom he had joined from the Trotters back in February.

Steve Bruce’s side are looking to make further additions out wide ahead of the new League One season.

With Tom Bloxham and CJ Hamilton currently injured, the Seasiders boss was forced to utilise a wing-back system in Saturday’s pre-season friendly with Doncaster Rovers due to the lack of natural wingers available.

EFL Analysis report that Williams could be someone to boost the strike force at Bloomfield Road, with Blackpool currently leading the way to sign the left midfielder.

Who is Williams?

Randell Williams (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

As a youngster, the winger spent time with Tower Hamlets, before stints with Crystal Palace and Watford.

Loan spells away from Vicarage Road provided Williams with his first taste of EFL action, with two consecutive stays coming with Wycombe Wanderers.

During his time with the Chairboys, the 28-year-old was able to make 29 appearances in total.

After leaving the Hornets permanently in 2019, he joined Exeter City - spending two years at St James Park.

While with the Devon outfit, the ex-Tottenham Hotspur youth product was on hand with nine goals and 16 assists in 87 outings.

This form saw him earn a move to Hull City as a free agent, but during his 18 months at the MKM Stadium he was unable to provide any goal contributions in 22 appearances.

In January 2023, he made the move to Bolton - where he played under former Blackpool centre back Ian Evatt.

During his time at the Toughsheet Stadium, he featured 81 times, scoring six goals and providing nine assists, before making the move to Leyton Orient earlier this year.

Plymouth linked with Taylor

Blackpool have been linked with Nottingham Forest striker Dale Taylor. | Getty Images

Elsewhere, Seasiders-linked Dale Taylor is also reportedly attracting interest from Plymouth Argyle - according to Alan Nixon.

The Nottingham Forest forward has spent the last few years out on loan in League One with a number of different clubs.

His first stint in the third tier came with Burton Albion in 2023, during which time he scored five goals in 20 outings.

On the back of this, the 21-year-old spent the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign with Wycombe Wanderers.

While with the Chairboys, he found the back of the net on nine occasions, as he featured in 51 games in all competitions.

Taylor’s most recent loan stint was with Wigan Athletic, where he was on target 11 times in total.

