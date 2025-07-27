Early update issued on injured Blackpool trio ahead of League One opener

Blackpool currently have a number of injury concerns ahead of the new League One season.

Tom Bloxham could be close to making a return to action for Blackpool’s League One opener against Stevenage next weekend.

The winger has missed the Seasiders’ last three pre-season friendlies due to injury, but was able to do some work on the grass last week.

Following his arrival on the Fylde Coast from Shrewsbury Town back in January, the 21-year-old caught the eye with a number of impressive performances in his first few games.

Since then he has struggled with injury, and will be hoping to get a lengthy run of matches under his belt when he is free to feature again.

Meanwhile, CJ Hamilton is set to be out for around the next month after dislocating his shoulder last weekend, while Albie Morgan is currently out of action as well.

“I think Tom is getting closer, he was back on the grass and running the other day,” said Blackpool assistant coach Steve Agnew.

“Whether he makes it next weekend - I don’t know, but he’ll hopefully be back in training by the end of the week.

“He did really well when he first came in, and we were all pleased with him. He then picked up a calf injury, and he’s just had a little niggle, but it’s nothing too serious, and fingers crossed he will be available for selection.

“CJ might be three more weeks, but his rehab is going well, and Albie will be a little bit longer, maybe a few more weeks.”

A need for wingers

CJ Hamilton

The recent departure of Rob Apter, alongside the injuries to Bloxham and Hamilton, has left the Seasiders short in the wide areas.

This prompted Steve Bruce to utilise a wing-back system for Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Doncaster Rovers at the Eco-Power Stadium.

“We had to introduce it because it fitted with the players who are available,” Agnew added.

“Tom Bloxham is out, CJ is injured - which is a blow, and we lost Rob. We haven’t got that out and out wide player, so we thought we’d have a look at this today and then see who’s fit next week. We’ll try to work a plan and get our tactics right for next Saturday.

“Last season we scored 73 goals, and we want to be the team that attacks and creates chances - and hopefully score goals. We very much want to be like that, and the emphasis is on it.

“We did it today because Hayden (Coulson) and Danny have both played as wing-backs, so that’s why we went with it.”

