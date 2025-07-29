A number of former Blackpool figures remain free agents ahead of the new season.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Blackpool goalkeeper Mackenzie Chapman remains on the look out for a new club following his Bloomfield Road exit earlier this summer.

The 22-year-old has spent time with his fair share of teams throughout his career so far, with the likes of Oldham Athletic, Oxford United and Bolton Wanderers all on his CV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite that, his exposure to senior football is limited, and during a two-year stay with the Seasiders, he was unable to feature in a first-team game.

Back in May, it was confirmed that Blackpool were releasing their third choice, alongside fellow back-up Richard O’Donnell - who has since joined Derby County.

Throughout the last month, Chapman has been part of the PFA’s pre-season sessions, and was part of the squad named to take on Watford’s academy in a friendly on Tuesday afternoon.

Past play-off winning duo remain available

Grant Ward (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Elsewhere, two more former Seasiders are part of the wider training group for this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie Turton was among 18 players to be released by Huddersfield Town back in May.

After making the move to the John Smith’s Stadium as a free agent in 2021, the 32-year-old went on to make 99 appearances for the Terriers, including 28 last season in League One.

During his time on the Fylde Coast, the fullback featured 165 times in Tangerine across a four-year stay, after joining the club from Crewe Alexandra in 2021.

While Turton was at right back for Blackpool in their most-recent play-off success, midfielder Grant Ward featured off the bench in the second half of the famous victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur youngster was initially at Bloomfield Road between 2019 and 2022, but shortly after being released by Neil Critchley, he was re-signed by Michael Appleton on a short-term deal.

Throughout his time in Tangerine, he made 58 appearances in total, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

The 30-year-old had been with Bristol Rovers since January 2023, but was released by the Gas earlier this summer having featured 80 times in total during his stint at the Memorial Stadium.

Other standout names

There’s a few other standout names in the PFA pre-season group for week five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the back of his Preston North End departure, former Charlton Athletic defender Patrick Bauer is part of the squad to take on the Hornets youngsters.

Meanwhile, ex-Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons has been involved in training, with the 29-year-old still looking for his first club in England since 2023, having spent time with NK Celje in Slovenia last year.

Former Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom defender Adam Reach is also part of the current group following the expiry of his short-term contract with Wycombe Wanderers.

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool forward shares delight to reunite with ex-Stoke City man as he previews new season.