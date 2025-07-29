Former Blackpool man makes League Two switch following Derby County exit

Ex-Blackpool winger Tom Barkhuizen has joined Barrow in League Two.

A former Blackpool academy player has found a new club after being released by Derby County earlier this summer.

Tom Barkhuizen has penned a two-year deal with Barrow in League Two, and could make his debut for the Bluebirds away to Chesterfield this weekend.

The 32-year-old rose through the ranks at Bloomfield Road, with his first-team debut for the club coming in 2010.

This formed the first of 27 senior outings in Tangerine, alongside loan spells with Hereford Town, Fleetwood Town and Morecambe.

After being released by Blackpool in 2015, Barkhuizen returned to the Shrimps on a permanent basis.

Following the mutual termination of his contract at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium due to money problems, the winger joined the Seasiders’ rivals Preston North End.

During a five-year stint at Deepdale, he scored 38 goals and provided 21 assists in 209 appearances for the Lilywhites.

Barkhuizen has spent the last three seasons with Derby, and was part of the Rams team that won promotion from League One in 2024.

‘Really excited’

Tom Barkhuizen (Photographer Mick Walker/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Mick Walker

Barrow coach Andy Whing believes the Cumbrian outfit’s newest can help the club reach their targets.

“We’re really excited to be able to bring in someone of Tom’s quality,” he told the Bluebirds’ in-house media.

“He’s had a fantastic career to date at a higher level, and he’s as ambitious as we are to help move the club forward.

“Tom can play in a number of forward positions and gives us something different with his directness and eye for goal.”