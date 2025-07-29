The new League One season gets underway on Saturday - with Blackpool welcoming Stevenage to Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool kick off the new League One campaign at home to Stevenage on Saturday afternoon.

It’s been a busy summer on the Fylde Coast so far, with a number of new players arriving, but things still remained undercooked in some areas.

Steve Bruce will be pleased with some of the steps he’s taken since taking over at Bloomfield Road last September, with a change of style bringing positives; alongside some additional hurdles.

Nonetheless, ahead of this weekend, the Seasiders boss still has some major headaches to contend with.

Here’s of the selection decisions he could have to make:

System choice

The current shortage of wingers means Bruce’s preferred 4-4-2 formation could be put on ice for the opening weekend.

With CJ Hamilton and Tom Bloxham both absent for the final pre-season friendly against Doncaster Rovers, the Blackpool head coach used a 3-5-2 system due to no natural wide players being available.

This headache will seemingly be present for the Stevenage game, and Bruce will have to weigh up the pros and cons of using wing-backs in a more defensive structure.

At the Eco-Power Stadium, the Seasiders were shaky at times, with some players looking uncomfortable. Equally, against Salford City - a 4-4-2 formation without natural wide players stunted the creativity going forward.

A lack of back-up plan when it came to losing Rob Apter and the misfortune of injuries has seemingly burst the bubble at Bloomfield Road before a ball has been kicked, so the tactical approach Bruce takes in the short-term is going to be crucial.

Goalkeeper decision

The next three headaches concern selection decisions. Other than deciding whether to put people out of position on the wings, there’s nothing too complicated in terms of personnel there. The same goes for up front when you’d imagine the names of Niall Ennis and Ashley Fletcher will already be on the teamsheet.

Meanwhile, you’d imagine Lee Evans, Jordan Brown and George Honeyman are all confirmed to feature as well.

The first selection headache comes in goal. This summer Blackpool have added both Franco Ravizzoli and Bailey Peacock-Farrell to their ranks.

Against Doncaster, the latter of the two was given the green light to start, and perhaps this could be an indication that he will be given the first opportunity to cement his place.

The Northern Ireland international comes to Bloomfield Road having played at a higher level in the past, but didn’t feature as much as Ravizzoli in the most-recent League One campaign.

While having two goalkeepers fighting it out will provide perks, it’s also going to be a balancing act to stop them playing with fear. When does a mistake become costly enough to lose you your place?

Right back conundrum

Bruce also has a big call to make at right back - whether that is as a traditional fullback or wing-back.

Crystal Palace Danny Imray does bring all of the attacking qualities you would want from a defender you want to get forward.

He’s pacy and a real threat on the break, but doesn’t have the same level of experience as Andy Lyons - who will be looking to prove himself all over again after 18 months out due to injury.

Centre back options

This is a two part category based on the uncertainty on how the Seasiders will set up against Stevenage.

If Bruce goes with a 4-4-2 then a centre back will miss out, and it’s hard to say who should.

Olly Casey was Blackpool’s standout player last season, and is someone for the club to build around, so it’d be unfair to evict him from the starting XI.

Fraser Horsfall has made the move to Bloomfield Road having enjoyed a successful season in League One with Stockport County, helping the Hatters to reach the play-offs.

And finally, Michael Ihiekwe joins the Seasiders with a strong record in the third tier, and having dropped down from the Championship.

Currently, it’s going to be very hard to leave one out, which may be another reason behind the 3-5-2 set up against Doncaster.

Equally, if a back three is going to be used, does that not open the door for James Husband to make a strong claim to start.

The club captain always performed well in that system under Neil Critchley, and has looked solid enough throughout this summer.

While the other three may be better central defensive options than the 31-year-old in a two; in a three it could be a different story.