Despite not joining Blackpool after links earlier in the window - Filip Marschall is set to start the new season at Bloomfield Road.

Stevenage have added Aston Villa goalkeeper Filip Marschall to their ranks ahead of this weekend’s meeting with Blackpool.

The 22-year-old has made a permanent move to the Lamex Stadium, after spending the last few seasons out on loan.

Stints with Gateshead, MK Dons and Crewe Alexandra came alongside one senior appearance for the Lions - which came in the Europa Conference League back in December 2023.

At one stage, the Seasiders were linked with a move for the ex-Cambridge City youngster, but ultimately ended up signing alternative options.

Franco Ravizzoli made the move to the Fylde Coast as a free agent last month following the conclusion of his contract with Wycombe Wanderers, before Bailey Peacock-Farrell joined the club on loan from Birmingham City a fortnight ago.

While Marschall may not be a Blackpool player, he is now set to start the season at Bloomfield Road as part of Alex Revell’s Boro squad.

Links with ex-Seasiders loanee

Harry Tyrer

Earlier this week, former Seasiders loanee Harry Tyrer had also been linked with a move to Stevenage, with Alan Nixon reporting interest from Burton Albion as well.

With Marschall now on the books of the Hertfordshire outfit, it now seems unlikely that the Everton goalkeeper will be making a move to the Lamex Stadium.

Blackpool had been interested in bringing the 22-year-old back to the Fylde Coast earlier this summer, but had to turn their attention to other targets.

“We had to be patient, and with two weeks to go, it all depended on Everton really,” head coach Steve Bruce explained.

“I have to say, David Moyes has been terrific with me. They’ve just brought a goalkeeper in, but when the opportunity came (to sign Peacock-Farrell), we couldn’t take the gamble that we might not get Harry.

“We would’ve liked Harry back, and if we had waited a bit longer, maybe it might’ve happened, but I wasn’t prepared to take that gamble.”

