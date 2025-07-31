Blackpool have made eight signings so far ahead of the new League One campaign.

A number of players could make their full Blackpool debuts this weekend.

The Seasiders start the League One season against Stevenage at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

For many in Steve Bruce’s squad, it’ll be their first taste of competitive action in Tangerine following their moves this summer.

Here’s the lowdown on each new signing so far - and our verdict:

Fraser Horsfall

Fraser Horsfall made the move to Bloomfield Road following the expiry of his contract with Stockport County at the beginning of June.

During his time at Edgeley Park, the 28-year-old was part of the Hatters team that won promotion from League Two, before featuring 31 times in their most recent campaign in the third tier.

He departed the Greater Manchester club with a total of 122 appearances under his belt, during which time he was on hand with eight goals - with one of them coming in the recent play-offs.

Verdict: Horsfall arrives on the Fylde Coast with recent knowledge of what it takes to reach the League One play-offs, which is exactly what Blackpool needs. The club were probably short of leaders at times last season, but the centre back falls into the category of new players who can guide others.

Michael Ihiekwe

Michael Ihiekwe | Blackpool FC

The signing of Michael Ihiekwe saw Blackpool add someone with serial success in League One, as well as recent Championship experience.

During a stint with Rotherham United between 2017 and 2022, the defender won three of his four promotions to the second tier, as well as enjoying success in the EFL Trophy.

In 2022 he made the move to Sheffield Wednesday, and went up via the play-offs in his first season at Hillsborough.

During the most-recent Championship campaign, he made 22 appearances in total, a become a key performer for the Owls from January onwards.

Verdict: This is the standout defensive addition, and someone who could have a crucial voice. That know-how of getting out of League One could be key.

George Honeyman

George Honeyman | Blackpool FC

George Honeyman was Blackpool’s third summer signing, with the midfielder turning down a new deal with Millwall in order to make the move.

The 30-year-old, who is a product of the Sunderland academy, tasted League One success during his time with Hull City, and has since been a regular in the Championship.

He makes the move to Bloomfield Road having featured 40 times in the second tier last season.

Verdict: This looks like a really impressive signing, especially when you consider how many clubs wanted him. His versatility could be crucial, with the midfielder having the ability to play in wide areas as well as in the centre.

Niall Ennis

Niall Ennis | Blackpool FC

Blackpool already know what they’re getting from Niall Ennis following his loan spell in Tangerine last season.

After a fee was agreed with Stoke City, the striker put pen to paper on a two-year deal - with an option available for an additional 12 months.

During his initial stint in Tangerine, the 26-year-old found the back of the net seven times in total in 19 League One appearances, as he continued his past strong form in the third tier.

Verdict: This was a no-brainer. Blackpool know Ennis’ strengths already, and he knows exactly what Bruce wants from him. A number of other strikers were linked before his move, but the 26-year-old was certainly the right man to get.

Franco Ravizzoli

Franco Ravizzoli

Franco Ravizzoli was the Seasiders’ first addition between the sticks of the summer, with the 28-year-old joining following the conclusion of his contract with Wycombe Wanderers.

After first joining the Chairboys in 2023, the shot stopper went on to make 52 appearances for the Buckinghamshire outfit, including 27 outings in League One during the most-recent campaign.

Verdict: It’ll be interesting to see how Ravizzoli gets on in the fight to be Blackpool’s number one, but it could prove to be a solid addition on a free.

Jordan Brown

Jordan Brown | Blackpool FC

Jordan Brown is another player who has joined the Seasiders from elsewhere in League One, making the move from Leyton Orient for an undisclosed fee.

During his time with the O’s, the midfielder made 153 appearances in total - scoring seven goals and providing four assists.

His final outing for the East London club was the League One play-off final at Wembley back in May, which ended in a 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic.

That game took his season tally up to 55 games in total in all competitions, showing his worth in the heart of the Orient midfield.

Verdict: Like the previously mention Fraser Horsfall, Brown brings recent experience of competing for a spot in the League One play-offs. He’s someone that will break up play in the centre of the park, and provides something different to Blackpool’s other midfielders.

Danny Imray

Danny Imray | Blackpool FC

The first loan arrival of the summer was Danny Imray - who has made the move from Crystal Palace.

After spending last season with Bromley in League Two, the 21-year-old will be hoping to make a successful step up.

Verdict: This will be an interesting one to watch. It’s a new division for the fullback so it could take him some time to adapt, but he’s also got plenty of exciting attributes.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Experienced goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell became Blackpool’s second addition between the sticks a few weeks ago, joining on loan from Birmingham City.

Throughout his career, the 28-year-old has played for his fair share of clubs, with the likes of Burnley and Leeds United on his CV.

The 48-cap Northern Ireland international was only able to feature 16 times for the Blues in all competitions last season, and found himself as third choice behind James Beadle and Ryan Allsop heading into the new campaign.

Verdict: Hopefully the battle between Peacock-Farrell and Ravizzoli will be interesting for all of the right reasons. The loanee lost his place for Birmingham after a couple of errors last season, so should be determined to prove himself at Bloomfield Road.

