By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Jul 2025, 17:00 BST
Blackpool get their League One season underway against Stevenage at Bloomfield Road this weekend.

The Seasiders head into the campaign looking to improve on their past efforts to get out of the third tier.

Since their relegation in 2023, the Fylde Coast outfit have failed to reach the play-offs in their first two attempts, and know it’ll be important to rectify that this time around.

After a bright start to the summer transfer window, a shortage of wingers have raised concerns ahead of Boro’s visit on Saturday afternoon.

A number of clubs find themselves with similar ambitions to Steve Bruce’s side, and will be targeting a spot in the top six or above themselves.

Ahead of the new season, here’s the latest Sky Bet odds for the League One title:

1. Where Blackpool are tipped to finish

Title odds: 125/1.

2. AFC Wimbledon

Title odds: 125/1. Photo: Luke Walker

Title odds: 100/1.

3. Exeter City

Title odds: 100/1. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Title odds: 100/1.

4. Northampton Town

Title odds: 100/1. Photo: Pete Norton

Title odds: 80/1.

5. Burton Albion

Title odds: 80/1. Photo: Clive Mason

Title odds: 80/1.

6. Port Vale

Title odds: 80/1. Photo: Catherine Ivill

