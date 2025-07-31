Blackpool start the League One season against Stevenage at Bloomfield Road this weekend.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce states he will continue to look at the bigger picture when it comes to adding to his squad.

Heading into their opening game of the League One campaign against Stevenage, the Seasiders still find themselves short in a number of key areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this, the summer still started well, and there’s some foundations already in place .

They got the ball rolling by adding Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe to their defence, before strengthening the midfield with George Honeyman.

A big deal was the return of Niall Ennis on the back of his successful loan spell in Tangerine, with the ex-Stoke City man being followed through the doors at Bloomfield Road by Franco Ravizzoli and Jordan Brown.

Blackpool’s most-recent deals have been the loan signings of Danny Imray and Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ennis and Ashley Fletcher are set to be Bruce’s starting strikers for the opener against Boro, but there’s only Kylian Kouassi and Terry Bondo behind them to compete.

Meanwhile, the Seasiders currently have no natural wingers available, with CJ Hamilton ruled out with a shoulder problem and Tom Bloxham still doubtful due to a calf injury - which forced the head coach to use a wing-back system in the final pre-season friendly of the summer away to Doncaster Rovers.

Elsewhere, Imray, James Husband and Albie Morgan are also on the current injury list.

Providing a transfer update ahead of Saturday’s game, Bruce emphasised he wouldn’t be rushed into making signings, stating: “You’ve got to look at the bigger picture. Every coach would love a full squad to choose from, but it doesn’t really work - especially with this staggered start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The big boys are still on tour with their young players - who interest teams in the Championship, and that filters down to us. It’s been a difficult transfer window because of that.

“A wing-back system is under consideration (for Saturday) because of what we’ve got, but I’m taking my time on that one. It’s something that if we have to use it, then we have to use it. I used it last week so it doesn’t come as a shock to the players.

“We know what we are, and we know what we want to be. I think the supporters enjoy us playing that way, so we don’t want to change, but circumstances mean we’re up against it a little bit.

“It’s a frustration, but I can assure the supporters that by the end of the month we will be unrecognisable to where we are now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruce hopes for signings ahead of Stevenage game

Steve Bruce (Credit: Blackpool FC) | Blackpool FC

Bruce hasn’t ruled out the prospect of adding new players to his squad ahead of his side’s meeting with Stevenage, and has a plan in place already for the roles they could play.

“Quite possibly one or two before the opening game, but they wouldn’t really be involved because our preparation has started,” he added.

“I’ve got a set plan in mind, of course we have. We could have a couple of them on the bench if they can get signed by tomorrow lunch time.

“There’s hundreds of players available, but we’ve got to get the right ones that fit what we want, and then try and persuade them to come down to League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The transfer window has another month to run, and the season is a marathon.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool forward shares delight to reunite with ex-Stoke City man as he previews new season.